Road To Success Program Celebrates Holidays With Cookies & Cocoa

Students in the school district’s Road to Success program spent a few hours on December 19 celebrating the upcoming holidays and doing some good.

The more than 50 students who gathered at Franklin Middle School – Hamilton Street Campus were treated to hot chocolate, cookies and pizza for the program’s fourth annual “Cookies & Cocoa” event.

“Really the event is to celebrate the holidays,” said Nikki Tatum, the program’s administrator. “We also do a community service project when we’re here.”

The RTS program is designed to help students struggling in the traditional classroom environment “to graduate high school and be college and/or career ready, by providing individualized course studies, social and emotional learning, counseling services, and a supportive school atmosphere,” according to the program’s web site.

The program is open to middle and high school students.

This year the public service project involved bringing cheer to clients at the Franklin Food Bank.

“This year they wrote cards and decorated outside of the cards to give to people at the Food Bank,” Tatum said. “Tomorrow I’m going to bring the cards and they’re going to give them to families as they come and they shop, so they could just have a nice message from the RTS students for the holidays to uplift their spirits,” she said.

The students also made ornaments to bring home, she said.

“This just gives us an opportunity to kind of celebrate the season and send the kids off on break on a positive note,” she said.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments