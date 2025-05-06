Quail Brook Senior Center May Schedule

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

908-203-6151

Stretching Exercise with Karen – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the week with seated, gentle stretching from fingers to toes.



Stronger Seniors: Stretch – Mondays, 1 – 2 p.m. Join this simple 45-minute prerecorded exercise program and use a chair for a safe and thorough stretching routine to feel more flexible.

Exercise with Deborah and Susan – Mondays, 1 – 2 p.m. and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. Join the group for a morning chair workout using light dumbbell weights and stretch bands. These exercises will promote strength, endurance, and an overall sense of well-being. **Space is limited.**

Walking Club – Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Enjoy fresh air outdoor movement to improve flexibility, blood pressure, mood, and allow for socializing with friends. **This class will take place when the weather permits.**

Stretch and Strength – Tuesdays (May 27 – Aug. 26), 1 – 2 p.m. with Mikaela Kane, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Stretch your body to keep muscles flexible, strong, and healthy to maintain a range of motion in the joints. Without stretching the muscles shorten and become tight. This class will help participants better perform daily activities. **Practice these exercises with or without weights, Two to five pound hand weights are recommended and are not supplied by the senior center. There is no cost for this 12-week program. For more information, call 908-203-6151.**

“Healthy Aging Workshop” with Program Coordinator Brenda Miller, Community In Crisis – Tuesdays, 12:45 – 1:45 p.m. (May 6 – June 17). Learn about various topics, such as healthy aging, healthy lifestyle choices, managing the aging process, understanding medications, and exploring pain management alternatives. ** Preregistration is required.**

Enhance Fitness with Jaswinder–Tuesdays (April 22 – June 10), 2 – 3 p.m. Improve physical function, decrease depression, protect against falls and fall injury, and promote a physically active lifestyle through Enhance Fitness. This program is an evidence-based (proven through research) group exercise and falls prevention program to help older adults at all levels of fitness become more active, energized, and empowered.**Preregistration is required.**

Exercise with Karen – Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. Promote strength, build endurance, and gain an overall sense of well-being. During this morning chair workout participants will light dumbbell weights and stretch bands **Space is limited.**



“Rediscovering Your Happiness” with Quail Brook Senior Center Client Antonia – Wednesdays, 10 a.m.Learn ways to achieve happiness from Antonia who has been studying this emotion since childhood. She will help participants rediscover and enhance their level of happiness, which she believes is a gift everyone has been born with but cannot be bought, given, or taken in pill.

Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game, which requires a little bit of luck and the use of strategic thinking skills. Playing Rummikub promotes social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. Time flies when playing this game. **All levels of playing ability are welcome.**



Gentle Aerobics with Joy –Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. Exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on the body. Learn movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen and stabilize individual muscles. Gentle aerobics can decrease the risk of falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities. **Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. The class is open to all skill levels.**

Line Dancing 101 with Deborah –Thursdays, 1 – 2 p.m. Learn how to become familiar with line dancing steps and movements. Each class will prepare participants for the next class by adding new movements and building on the line dancing skills learned in previous classes.

Project Healthy Bones with Peer Leader Sara Gursky, Parker Life – Thursdays (April 3 – Sept. 11), 2 – 3 p.m. Improve balance, strength, flexibility, and posture in this peer-led, 24-week exercise and education program for individuals who are at risk for osteoporosis or have the diagnosis. **Preregistration is required. A doctor’s note is also required before the first class and once every year. For more information, call Karen Kowalski at 908-704-6327.**

Line Dancing with Deborah – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve balance and cardiovascular and muscular strength while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a dance partner, and it’s a great way to improve one’s mental and physical health.

Mahjong Club – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this thought-provoking game requiring participants to use their strategic thinking skills. **This is not a competitive club. The club size is limited. Registration for a specific time slot is required. To register and for more information, call 908-203-6151.**



Your Essence of Yoga – Fridays, 1 – 2 p.m. Learn about signal paths and how to find your intrinsic nature through yoga.

May 1, 11 a.m. – “Information About RideWise” with Program Specialist Sarah Chelli. Learn how to connect to RideWise, which is Somerset County’s go-to partner for information about environmentally friendly transportation.

May 2, 11 a.m. – Spring Frame Decorating with Doretha. Create a special frame with Doretha to keep or give to someone special! **Preregistration is required. Supplies will be provided.**



May 2, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Blood Pressure and Blood Sugar Screening with Betty Ching-Seto, St. Peters University Community Health Services. Meet with a registered nurse for a free blood pressure screening. Routine blood pressure screenings are beneficial for early detection of hypertension, preventing heart disease and stroke, managing existing health conditions, and raising awareness. **Preregistration is required. Space is limited.**



May 5, 11 a.m. – Cinco de Mayo Trivia and Games with Myrna. Play this fun game of knowledge that includestopics, such as history, science, nature, and pop culture specific to Cinco de Mayo and Mexico.

May 6, 11 a.m. – “Fall Prevention Presentation” with Andi Knoble and Selma Domingos, BSN, RN, Residence of Basking Ridge. Learn tips for staying steady on your feet and get an overview of healthy and practical tips for fall prevention.



May 7, 11 a.m. – Tea and Flowers to Celebrate Moms with Joy. Learn floral design while sipping tea and enjoying a special treat. **Preregistration is required. Supplies will be provided.**

May 7 and 21, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping with zesty music that will truly inspire a hearty workout. Build cardiovascular health while challenging your heart and working hip, leg, and arm muscles by performing fun and rhythmic moves. **This class is appropriate for beginners or others who need modifications to their exercise routine. Participants can sit or stand while taking this class.**

May 8, 15, 22, 29, 11 a.m. – Older Americans Month: Dance and Movement series with Tom McKie. In honor of Older Americans Month, the seniors will be “Flipping the Script on Aging” through the creation of this dance group as they showcase their talents. This will be the first class of the four-week dance series in May, ending with a performance by senior center participants on May 29. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.**



May 9, 11 a.m. – Tapping for Stress with Alicia Grey. Learn how to lower stress hormones and break free of limiting beliefs and negative emotions. Alicia, a certified tapping practitioner, will demonstrate how to reduce stress with the Emotional Freedom Technique, a method that requires tapping on pressure points.

May 12, 11 a.m. – Pedal Steel Guitar Performance with Gordon Wells. Learn about the Pedal Steel Guitar, a fascinating instrument that has multiple pedals and guitar strings. Although the pedal steel sound is most often associated with country western music, it is a versatile instrument that can be used in almost any musical genre. Gordon will also perform popular songs.

May 13, 11 a.m. – POLST with Christopher Kellogg, NightingaleNJ. Take an in-depth look at the Practitioner’s Order for Life-Sustaining Treatment (POLST). Learn why, when, and who should consider implementing POLST; the difference between POLST, Advance Directives, and DNR; specific details about NJ POLST; and the steps needed to ensure a POLST is valid.



May 14, 11 a.m. – “Sustaining a Healthy Lifestyle for Seniors” with Director Omar Rifi, First Light Home Care. Learn how to live well by avoiding social isolation and loneliness, engaging in physical and mentally stimulating activities, and implementing safety measures.

May 16, 11 a.m. – OnStage Seniors. Enjoy this impactful program that creates documentary theater with performances that explore the stories of the local community. Ensemble members are older adults whose performance will generate delight, insight, and affirmation about memories and experiences as seen through the eyes of seniors.

May 19, 11 a.m. – Ageless Grace with Certified Ageless Grace Educator Roz Gerken. Activate all five functions of your brain, including strategic planning, memory, recall, analytical thinking, creativity, imagination, and kinesthetic thinking when participating in this program. Ageless Grace is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which means it will help your brain and central nervous system change functionally and structurally when practicing this exercise. **Participants of all skill levels will be thoroughly engaged in the class while sitting in a chair.**

May 20, 11 a.m. – Learn to Play Golf with the Pros with Golfers Mike Havay and Ron Johnson, Quail Brook Golf Course. Take a trip to the driving range and learn how to putt on the putting green, and practice or hone your golf-playing skills.

May 21, 11 a.m. – “How Meteorologists Forecast the Weather” with Director Meteorology Undergraduate Program Steven Decker, Rutgers. Learn how meteorologists forecast the weather, how the process of forecasting has evolved over the last century, the future of weather forecasting, and where to find reliable weather forecasts.

May 23, 11 a.m. – “Avoid Getting Scammed” with Assemblymen Joe Danielsen and Kevin Egan, Office of Consumer Affairs. Find out how to avoid getting scammed through phone calls, emails, and other means by cyber criminals and other scam artists.

May 26 – The senior center is closed on Memorial Day.

May 27, 11 a.m. – Bingo with Joy. This game is more than just an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing bingo has multiple health benefits such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory.

May 28, 11 a.m. – Fun and Games with Anthony. Have a relaxing day playing Dominoes, Left-Right-Center, and Pass the Pigs.

May 29, 11 a.m. – Older Americans Month: Dance and Movement Performance with Tom McKie. Participate or watch the series finale performance. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. **



May 30, 11 a.m. – Birdhouse Painting Craft with Joy. Paint personalized birdhouses to take home.**Preregistration is required. Supplies will be provided.**

