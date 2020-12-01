Quail Brook Senior Center December Schedule

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all county-operated senior centers, managed by the Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services are temporarily closed until Dec. 31. The county’s management team is following state-mandated public healthcare guidelines while they continue to assess the centers’ reopening dates.

Senior Center programs that were previously offered on-site have been modified and are available via Zoom, a secure, video-based, user-friendly, online platform that can be accessed through a smartphone, tablet or computer and allows residents to see and hear others.

All virtual classes are CANCELED on Thursday, Dec. 10 (Staff In-Service/Professional Day); Thursday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) and Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas).

Zoom Guidelines Unless otherwise specified, residents who are age 60 and above can join any of the Zoom programs listed in this schedule even if they are not a client at the center hosting the Zoom program.

Exercise classes require clients to submit an activity release form.

Zoom Activity Release Forms Are Required Participants must obtain and complete an Activity Release Form from the senior center they regularly attend. After submitting the form to that center, participants will receive an email with information about all Zoom classes and programs listed in this schedule. All programs are FREE for registered members!

Zoom Tutorial and Registration Learn how to use Zoom or sign-up for a virtual tour, at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us. To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us

Virtual Zoom Programs Available to All Senior Center Clients

Dec. 1-4

Dec. 1, 11 a.m. – “The Bee’s Knees” by Adele Barree, retired librarian and professional beekeeper. Join Adele while she shares her love of beekeeping and her knowledge about the European honeybee, and other species. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Dec. 1, 1 p.m. – “Top Ten Tips for Reducing the Risk of Becoming a Victim of Elder Abuse” by Paul Greenwood, a retired deputy district attorney of the San Diego County Attorney’s Office. Elder abuse can involve physical, and financial exploitation. Learn practical tips for reducing the risk of becoming a victim of elder abuse from expert Paul Greenwood who has 22 years of experience, headed the Elder Abuse Prosecution Unit and has prosecuted over 600 felony cases. Paul testified for the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging. His work has been featured on “Eye on America” a CBS program and “Nightly News” which is featured on NBC. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 2, 11 a.m. – Happy Holidays with the Pettet Sisters by Ashley and Kristen Pettet. Enjoy a Happy Holidays Celebration and sing-along to your favorite holiday tunes with performers Ashley and Kristen who have distinguished careers in Broadway, movies and television and have gained national acclaim with their performances in the “Dream Come True Tour.” **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 2, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 3, 11 a.m. – “Historical Textiles” by Dana Bala, historian. Find out about fascinating fabrics with Dana who will discuss fabrics and textile-related issues from the 18th and 19th centuries. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission. Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 3, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation that will help to reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 4, 11 a.m. – “Combating Social Isolation” by Chris Kellogg, M.S.W., L.S.W., Nightingale, NJ, Eldercare Navigators. This program will address increasingly widespread problem of loneliness, and who is at risk, how to modify those risks and how to maintain a sense of power, control, dignity and connectedness in today’s uncertain world. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 4, 12 p.m. –“Music Through the Decades with John Fitzpatrick._” _Listen to artists of pop music from the 1950s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Learn the historical context of certain famous recordings. Enjoy live music and a sing-along. ** This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 7-11

Dec. 7, 11 a.m. – A Salute to Pearl Harbor: Day of Remembrance by Chris Giakas. Join Mr. Giakas for a musical tribute to Pearl Harbor and enjoy music from that era. Also, sing-along to nostalgic Christmas songs. **This program is sponsored by the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 7, 12 p.m. – “Healthy Holiday Eating” by Sigrid Solis of Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Join Sigrid to learn how to eat more nutritious foods during the holidays but still enjoy yourself. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 8, 10 a.m. – “As We Age: The Nutritional & Physical Changes” by Raisa Gomez, Medical Assistant Student – Raritan Valley Community College and Nicole Poyer, AmeriCorps coordinator for NJCC’s Change builders Program at Raritan Valley Community College. Embracing all phases of

life as we age can lead to a much more fulfilling life. Nutrition in your fifties and sixties should be much different than in your twenties, according to Ms. Gomez who will present ways to adjust the quantity of food you are eating while not sacrificing the quality, as well as what specific food should be eliminated or reduced. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 8, 11 a.m. – Troubadour Tales by Gordon Thomas Ward. Enjoy this live multi-instrumental performance of music and the spoken word that includes haunting melodies, evocative vocals and poetic lyrics. Listeners will embark on a captivating journey as they encounter a Revolutionary War soldier, a Rock-a-bye Railroad engineer, Robert Frost, the ghost of the Headless Hessian of New Jersey’s Great Swamp. Be transported to the historic Trail of Tears, the Civil War, and the trail of Lewis and Clark! **This program is sponsored by the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Dec. 9, 11 a.m. – New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra Concert. For over 20 years the New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra (NJIO) has been bridging generations through music and artistic excellence by pairing musicians of all ages and abilities to study and perform classical music through rehearsing, learning and performing side-by-side, which results in a spectacular performance. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 9, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 11, 11 a.m. – “Healthy Aging” by Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH), Somerset. Learn how to update your lifestyle as you grow older. Join a representative from RWJUH, Somerset to learn healthy aging techniques for nutrition, exercise and more. Find out why these suitable lifestyle choices may also help prevent diabetes, heart disease, some cancers and other health issues. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 11, 11 a.m. – Holiday Performance by Bobby Emmons. Enjoy Bobby’s performance of holiday classics from the 1940s through the 1980s. He is passionate about entertaining and has been doing it for over 40 years and has even performed with top ten recording artists. **Hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Dec. 11, 12 p.m. – “Music Through the Decades” with John Fitzpatrick.” Listen to artists of pop music from the 1950s, ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s. Learn the historical context of certain famous recordings. Enjoy live music and a sing-along. ** This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 14-18

Dec. 15, 11 a.m. – “Alzheimer’s Signs, Symptoms & Treatment” by Nicolette Vasko, Alzheimer’s Association. Learn the signs, symptoms, and treatment for Alzheimer’s – a disease that people in the U.S. develop every 65 seconds. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Virtual Zoom Programs Available to All Senior Center Clients – CONT’D Dec. 15, 1 p.m. – Holiday Sing-along with Sal DiBianca, an entertainer. Get into the holiday spirit with Sal who will play fun holiday music with his guitar. Sing along or just relax and enjoy the music. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 15, 2 p.m. – “Patterns in the Night Sky: Moon Phases” by Amie Gallagher, director of the Planetarium at Raritan Valley Community College. Take a virtual field trip through the solar system and view the night sky. Learn about the phases of the moon and why the Moon changes shape and how this affects the earth. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 16, 11 a.m. – “Best Loved Musicals of the 1970s” by Sam Caponegro, film historian. Review and analyze wonderful musicals with Sam. He will discuss “Fiddler on the Roof,” Cabaret,” Lady Sings the Blues,” and “Mame.” **This program is sponsored by the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 16, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 17, 11 a.m. – “Christmas Traditions” by Kevin Woyce, author, photographer & lecturer. Trace the history of popular Christmas stories, songs, and traditions with Kevin, who will present a slideshow and lecture using original photography, vintage images, and live music. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission, and is Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 17, 3 p.m. – Holiday Fact or Fiction with Caitlin. Guess if wild holiday statements are true or false. Test your memory, your imagination and maybe learn something new or shocking! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 18, 11 a.m. – Holiday Sing-along with Caitlyn Campbell, Foothill Acres. Back by popular demand – join Caitlin while she sings some favorite holiday classics such as “White Christmas” the number one selling Christmas song of all time. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 18, 1 p.m. – Ten Famous Christmas Stories with Vanessa. Join 8-year old Miss Vanessa who will enchant you with her reading of the top ten Christmas stories that have been shared as a holiday tradition for decades. Vanessa will ignite your holiday spirit with her rendition of the “Little Match Girl,” “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” “A Christmas Carol,” “T’was the Night Before Christmas,” and more. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 21-25

Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – The Style of Modernism in Art: A Breakaway from Classic Traditional Forms (Part 1 of 2) with Lisa Bayer. Explore the intrinsic value and social impact that modernist artists such as Marc Chagall (Russian-French artist) and Georgia O’Keefe (Mother of American Precisionist and Modernism’) had on society. Learn the modernism technique in this two-part art history instructional demo/lesson program. **Participation is limited to the first 20 participants. Registration is required to receive art supplies. To register call 732-563-4213 or email AgingQuailBrook@co.somerset.nj.us This program is sponsored by the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and is Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – Forever Your Readers Theatre Club, Holiday Performance with Lili Carrick, Ph.D. Have fun during this multi-mix of performing arts experience which integrates oral reading, literature, theater. Participants will read aloud from a script using facial expressions and body movements to interpret the emotions, beliefs, motives and attitudes of a character. Everyone is welcome. **Hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Dec. 21, 12 p.m. – “Unexpected Beauty during Trying Times,_” _by David Ward, professional photographer. Enjoy David’s incredible snapshots of wildlife and scenery taken in the southern U.S. throughout the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 21, 2 p.m. – “Diabetes (Part 2 of 3)” with M.D. candidates, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Learn how to help manage and live well with diabetes through healthy eating, physical exercise/weight management, monitoring daily glucose and performing foot checks. Learn the most current information about diabetes and understand the definitions and differences between the types of diabetes. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 22, 11 a.m. – Paintings of Matisse by April Zay, artist. Create a collage with colored construction paper by cutting out organic shapes and gluing the pieces together to form a Matisse-like piece of artwork. Participants will also learn about Henry Matisse and his big, beautiful collage work. **This program is sponsored by the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Dec. 23, 11 a.m. – “Fantastic Plant Stories” by Christa Wood, naturalist, Somerset County Park Commission. Discover how plants are used in celebrations in communities around the world for hundreds of years. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 23, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 28-31

Dec. 28, 11 a.m. – The Style of Modernism in Art: A Breakaway from Classic Traditional Forms (Part 2 of 2) with Lisa Bayer. Explore the intrinsic value and social impact that modernist artists such as Marc Chagall (Russian-French artist) and Georgia O’Keefe (Mother of American Precisionist and Modernism’) had on society. Learn the modernism technique in this two-part art history instructional demo/lesson program. **Participation is limited to the first 20 participants. Registration is required to receive art supplies. To register call 732-563-4213 or email AgingQuailBrook@co.somerset.nj.us This program is sponsored by the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and is Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 29. 11 a.m. – “Party Hearty in the Middle Ages” by Dr. Michael Norris. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn how to party hearty with Dr. Norris who will give a presentation about art and archaeology connected to medieval feasting and fun. The presentation will include historical information and images that show how people had fun in the Middle Ages. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Dec. 29, 1 p.m. – Learn to Draw a Snowman with Nadeen. Join Nadeen to learn a new practical drawing technique using only a pencil and paper to create a festive snowman. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 30, 11 a.m. – Joy and Greetings Holiday Concert with ICEPN Talents for Community. Enjoy this virtual performance that will include singing, instrumental performances, dancing, and a short play by students from the Edison area. You will be impressed. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 30, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new ones, and laugh! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 31, 11 a.m. – “Winter Adaptations” by Christa Wood, naturalist, Somerset County Park Commission. Explore how wildlife survives the long winter. In this interactive discussion, Christa will discuss wildlife habitat, niche, and adaptations using animal artifacts to help illustrate her presentation. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 31, 1:30 p.m. – “Singing for Smiles” with Naisha Agarwal, a junior at Saratoga High School, California. Turn the page to 2021 with Naisha and her group of students who are dedicated to spreading happiness through singing! “Singing for Smiles” will travel through the decades as they perform traditional holiday songs to kick off the new year. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 31, 3 p.m. – Virtual Bingo. Researchers have found that playing Bingo has multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination and helping to improve short-term memory skills. Participants can use the gameboard on their screen. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Virtual Exercise Classes for All Senior Center Clients – Activity Release Forms Are Required

NOTE: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required to participate.

Take Control with Exercise – Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 a.m. This is an ongoing exercise program for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email Grieco@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Dec. 7, 14 & 28, 1 p.m. – Chair Exercises with Nadeen. Join Nadeen for fun chair exercises that will help increase one’s blood circulation, flexibility and strengthen muscles. Participants can sit in a chair or stand to practice exercises. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-753-9440 or email HrevnackDickey@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Yoga for All! Chair Yoga with Manjula – Thursdays, 10:45 a.m. Gain the benefits of practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair. This class is an excellent opportunity to increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while being immersed in a relaxing class. Expect lots of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. **A maximum of 25 participants are allowed in class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email AgingQuaiBrook@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Fit & Flex with Rose – Thursdays, 2 p.m. This FREE weekly exercise program changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. Classes will help participants learn stretching, strength training, laughter-yoga, breathing exercises and more. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher – Fridays, 11:30 a.m. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is doable for people age 60 plus, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine, and who would like to build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart, and working hip, leg, and arm muscles with fun and rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.**A maximum of 25 participants are allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email AgingQuailBrook@co.somerset.nj.us. Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Monday Chair Yoga with Manjula – Mondays, 10 a.m. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while being immersed in a relaxing class. Expect lots of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of wellbeing. The class is open to all levels of skill and can be practiced while either standing or sitting.**A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

NOTE: For safety and quality assurance, the following programs are ONLY available to clients who regularly attend the senior center that is hosting the class.

The Regime Exercise Class with Allyson – Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 1 p.m.: Get a head-to-toe workout when using intervals of weights, stretching and aerobic movements, which will lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation and can help with weight loss. These exercises can help lower the risk of falls and increase the ability to better accomplish daily activities. This program can be practiced while either standing or sitting and with or without hand weights. Monday_ _– Upper Body Routine, Wednesday– Mid Section Routine and Friday– Lower Body Routine **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. **

Yoga/Meditation & Breathing Techniques with Dr. Prabha Srinivas,_ Tuesdays at 12 p.m. Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences, Bangalore India. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being and reduce stress in your life through the practice of yoga and meditation. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers. **

Dec. 9 & 16, 10:45 a.m. – Ageless Grace with Roz Gerken, certified ageless grace educator. Ageless Grace is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which is the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change structurally and functionally. This program is designed to activate all five functions of the brain (i.e. memory, planning, analytical thinking, creativity and kinesthetic thinking). Participants will be thoroughly engaged in the class while seated in a chair. ** The program is intended for people of all abilities. A maximum of 25 people is allowed in the class. **

Dec. 30, 10:45 a.m. – _TLC (Tender Loving Care) Chair Exercise with Laurina Kuligowski. Unite the mind and body and restore the spirit with Laurina. In this class, participants will practice slow, deliberate and graceful stretching movements with integrated deep breathing while seated in a chair. **Wear comfortable clothing. Co-Hosted by Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough and Quail Brook Senior Center.**