Quail Brook Senior Center April Schedule Released

QUAIL BROOK SENIOR CENTER

625 New Brunswick Road

Somerset, NJ 08873

908-203-6151

Stretching Exercise with Karen – Mondays, 10 a.m. Start the week with seated, gentle stretching from fingers to toes.

Stronger Seniors: Stretch – Mondays, 1 p.m. Join this simple 45-minute prerecorded exercise program and use a chair for a safe and thorough stretching routine to feel more flexible.



Geri-Fit with Deborah and Susan – Mondays and Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Rebuild the strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range-of-motion exercises, stability, and balance training for fall prevention, cardiovascular activity for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **Participants should bring a set of light dumbbell weights (two lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Standing is optional. Space is limited.**

Walking Club –Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m. Join fellow senior wellness center members to walk outside for exercise, which can help improve your balance, mood, memory, and sleep.**This club will meet when the weather permits.**



Take Control with Exercise –Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina during this gentle exercise program. **Participants can practice these exercises while standing or sitting.**

Geri-Fit with Karen – Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. Rebuild strength lost through the aging process to gain a higher level of functioning. This class combines strength training with stretching and range of motion exercises to help improve stability through balance training for fall prevention. Participants will also practice cardiovascular exercises for heart health, and gait exercises to help improve walking. **This class can be practiced while sitting or standing. Participants should bring a set of light dumbbell weights (two lbs. to start), a sturdy chair, a stretch band, and water to drink during the workout. Space is limited.**



“Rediscovering Your Happiness” with Quail Brook Senior Center Client Antonia – Wednesdays, 10 a.m. Learn ways to achieve happiness from Antonia who has been studying this emotion since childhood. She will help participants rediscover and enhance their level of happiness, which she believes is a gift everyone was born with but cannot be found, bought, given, or taken in pill.

Rummikub – Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Play this fast-moving board game, which requires a little bit of luck and the use of your strategic thinking skills. Playing Rummikub promotes social interaction, mental stimulation, and relaxation. Time flies when you play this game. **All levels of playing ability are welcome.**



Gentle Aerobics with Joy –Thursdays, 10:15 a.m. Exercise and move without putting undue pressure or strain on your body. Learn movements to increase blood circulation, lubricate joints for flexibility, and strengthen and stabilize individual muscles. Gentle aerobics can decrease the risk of falls and make it easier to accomplish day-to-day activities.**Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. The class is open to all skill levels.**



Line Dancing 101 with Deborah –Thursdays, 1 p.m. Learn how to line dance and become familiar with line dancing steps and movements. Each class will prepare participants for the next class by incorporating a new movement to build on the line dancing skills learned in previous classes.

Line Dancing with Deborah – Fridays, 9 a.m. Improve cardiovascular and muscular strength and balance while line dancing, which is so much fun it doesn’t even seem like exercise! Participants don’t need a partner, and it’s a great way to improve one’s mental and physical health.

Mahjong Club – Fridays, 9:30 a.m. Play this thought-provoking game requiring participants to use their strategic thinking skills. **This is not a competitive club. The club size is limited. Registration for a specific time slot is required. To register and for more information, call 908-203-6151.**

Your Essence of Yoga – Fridays, 1 p.m. Learn about signal paths and how to find your essence through yoga.



April 1, 11 a.m. – Jewelry Project with Angelia Carrano, Care One at Somerset Valley Rehabilitation. Design a bracelet or necklace with colorful beads, stylish pendants, and jewelry strings to create a beautiful, one-of-a-kind piece.**Preregistration is required. Supplies will be provided.**

April 2, 11 a.m. – “Criminal Minds, Killer Handwriting: Part II” with Terry Antoniewicz. Learn about notable criminals and their handwriting and find out what part of their handwriting indicates a tendency for troubling behavior.



April 3, 11 a.m. – Volunteer Appreciation Day Performance By Bryan B. Hansen. Birds of a feather flock together to make a better community. At the senior wellness center we will celebrate the wonderful volunteers to honor their work and the positive impact they have on the lives of our clients.

April 4, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Heart Wellness, Health Screenings, and Jeopardy with Nina Raps, BSParm, RPh, Ernesto School of Pharmacy at Rutgers. Play Jeopardy a fun, interactive game where participants will learn about blood pressure, heart health, and wellness! Health screenings will be available too.



April 7, 11 a.m. – April-Themed Trivia Challenge with Joy. Test your knowledge by playing Trivia with categories including history, pop culture, science, nature, and other general topics.

April 8, 11 a.m. – Watercolor Painting with Itoko. Create a watercolor painting in this introductory watercolor class with step-by-step instructions. Hang the painting in your home or give it to a friend. **Preregistration is required. Supplies will be provided.**

April 9, 11 a.m. – “ProCure Proton Therapy” By Clinical Educator Jerry Rymar, ProCure. Learn about proton therapy, which is an advanced form of radiation cancer treatment. Participants will also find out about the science behind protons, the clinical benefits of proton therapy, and the types of tumors that can be treated with this radiation therapy including prostate, breast, and lung cancers.

April 9 and 23, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping with some zesty music that will truly inspire a hearty workout. Build cardiovascular health while challenging your heart and working hip, leg, and arm muscles by performing fun and rhythmic moves.**This class is achievable for beginners or others who need modifications to their exercise routine. Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting.**



April 10, 11 a.m. – Self-Defense for Seniors with Michael of Gorilla Squad Boxing. Take part in this interactive self-defense class for seniors, and learn how to protect yourself and others around you. This class will focus on mindset, situational awareness, as well as how to avoid being a victim by using physical tactics to defend yourself. **Wearing comfortable shoes is required.**

April 11, 11 a.m. – The Somerset County Traveling Library, Somerset County Library System. Browse a collection of books, movies, and music, register or renew a library card, return a book from any branch, learn about the services and programs the library offers, or find out how to set up your phone or tablet.



April 14, 11 a.m. – “Holi Educational Presentation and Celebration” with Rajul. Learn about the traditions of Holi and its significance to the Hindu faith. Holi is a popular festival of colors that celebrates colors, love, and spring.



April 15, 11 a.m. – “Elder Care Law Advice” with Senior Resource Specialist Shannon Johnson, Archer Law Office. Find out how to navigate the challenges that may occur within the healthcare system during a health crisis.



April 16, 11 a.m. – Bingo with Joy. This game is more than just an exciting activity. Researchers have found that playing bingo has multiple health benefits such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, improving concentration, listening, and short-term memory.



April 17, 11 a.m. – Ageless Grace with Certified Ageless Grace Educator Roz Gerken. Activate all five functions of your brain, including strategic planning, memory, recall, analytical thinking, creativity, imagination, and kinesthetic thinking when participating in this program. Ageless Grace is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which means it will help your brain and central nervous system change functionally and structurally when practicing this exercise. **Participants of all skill levels will be thoroughly engaged in the class while sitting in a chair.**



April 18 – The senior center is closed for Good Friday.

April 21, 11 a.m. – The American Songbook with David Stankus. Sit back and enjoy this one-hour concert from Jazz Artists, Big Bands, and Frank Sinatra. This performance also includes stories behind the rich treasury of these American popular songs.

April 22, 11 a.m. – Avoiding Fraud and Scams with Joel Schneider from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County. Learn strategies and techniques for protecting your personal information from being stolen by cybercriminals and other criminal minds.

April 23, 11 a.m. – Living a Heart Healthy Lifestyle with Dr. Dinesh Singal, M.D., FACC ,FACP, FSCAI, of the Cardio Metabolic Institute. Find out about lifestyle modifications to promote heart health and overall health and wellness as well as tips to reduce heart disease and the risk of chronic disease.



April 24, 11 a.m. – Art with Anthony. Learn how to draw cartoon characters with guidance from Anthony.

April 25, 11 a.m. – Terrific Ted, Sponsored By Sunrise Senior Living. Enjoy this atmosphere of fantastic entertainment and beautiful vocal performance and an engaging playlist of music.

April 28, 11 a.m. – “Healthy Aging and Core Strength” with Dr. Achal Modi, P.T., DPT, Trinity Rehabilitation. Learn practical strategies for a healthier, more active lifestyle through physical activity, disease prevention practices, and stretching.

April 29, 11 a.m. – Decorating Spring Flowerpots with Joy. Decorate flowerpots in preparation for spring flowers. **Preregistration is required. Supplies will be provided.**



April 30, 11 a.m. – “Princeton: Then and Now” with the Historical Society of Princeton. Learn the history of Princeton, which was settled more than 300 years ago, and tour the town from the comfort of your seat. Participants will get to see photographs of transportation, shopping, education, and historic sites from photo archives, see and feel artifacts, and find out what has changed, and what has not. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission.**

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments