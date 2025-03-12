Proposed Ordinance Seeks To Regulate Chickens In Residential Areas

TALKING CHICKENS – Township Councilmember Ed Potosnak discusses the proposed residential-area chicken regulations at the March 11 Council meeting.

An ordinance governing the keeping of chickens in residential areas was introduced at the March 11 Township Council meeting.

Councilmember Ed Potosnak (D-Ward 2), who introduced the ordinance, said chickens can serve several purposes, including being “great entertainment.”

“But in addition, they also take a lot of food scraps and waste, which reduces our waste, and we also get eggs and meat from them,” he said. “So it’s been years in the making, and with egg prices the way they are, more and more folks are looking at this.”

“This is a nice way to make sure they do it safely and in a way that conforms and also protects neighbors,” Potosnak said. “So I’m very pleased to have it up tonight.”

Under the proposed regulations, chicken coops would be allowed on properties of at least on-quarter in size.

The chickens would have to be well-kept, and the waste collected at least every three days. Waste must be composted or otherwise disposed of so as not to create an annoyance to neighbors.

The coop cannot be larger than 80 square feet, and no higher than six feet. Coops must provide a minimum of two square feet per chicken.

Lot sizes between 10,000 and 19,999 square feet would be allowed two chickens, 20,000 to 29,999 square feet four chickens, 40,000 to 59,999 square feet six chickens.

Properties larger than 60,000 square feet would be allowed an additional four chickens for every 20,000 square feet above 60,000.

Only hens would be allowed, no roosters.

The hens could only be used for eggs or meat, but no slaughtering could be done on residential properties.

The coops would have to be located in backyards, at least 10 feet from any property line, at least 25 feet from any residential structure, and at least 50 feet from any water supply.

Councilman Alex Kharazi said he supported the ordinance, but suggested a change in the permitting for the coops.

The original language required chicken coop owners to apply for a permit with the Franklin Township Animal Control Officer, at no charge, and be renewed annually.

Kharazi said he thought the annual renewal would be too burdensome on residents, and suggested a $25 fee for the initial permit, with no renewals.

That idea ran into opposition from Council members who that not having an annual renewal would result in the Township not being able to keep track of who owns chickens in the case of, for example, disease.

After a short discussion, it was decided to keep the $25 initial charge and require annual renewals.

A public hearing on the ordinance is set for the March 25 Council meeting.

