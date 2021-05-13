Project Graduation ‘Food Truck Festival’ Set

The annual Food Truck Festival to benefit Project Graduation is set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 22 at Franklin High School, 500 Elizabeth Avenue.

The event is sponsored by Franklin High School Project Graduation and the Franklin High School Booster Club.

The day will feature games, activities, vendors and food served from a selection of 15 food trucks featuring hot foods, desserts and more.

All CDC pandemic guidelines will be followed; attendees will be required to wear masks outside of the eating area and have their temperatures taken.

Activities will include a Kid’s Zone, hatchet throwing, mini-golf, inflatables, giant bubble creation, sand art, face painting and Henna tattoos.

There will also be a raffle at teh end of the evening, for which winners need not be present.

Vendors interested in sponsoring a table or food trucks looking to book for the event must submit

their applications no later than May 18. For an application form and more information email

FranklinFTFestival@gmail.com.

Follow links below to add the festival to your calendar and purchase tickets in advance!

https://fb.me/e/78YNeGjFs

https://mega-bite-events.ticketleap.com/franklin-township-food-truck-festival/

“Project Graduation is an annual event, it is a safe, all night, alcohol and drug-free celebration, that

has been taking place in the community since 1994,” Nicolas DiMeglio, President of Franklin

High School Project Graduation, said in a release about the event. “Each year parents, students and teachers work together to generate approximately $28,000, which is required to provide this event for our graduating

seniors.”

Project Graduation this year will be held outdoors on June 25, starting at 6 p.m..

Local businesses continue to support the organization with donations. This year supporters include Franklin Municipal Alliance, Franklin Township Police PBA, Ladies Auxiliary, Bound Brook Moose Lodge 988, WaWa, Berkshire Hathaway Fox & Roach Realtors, La Bonbonniere Bake Shop, Parker McCay Attorneys, Financial Resources Federal Credit Union, Joy Systems of Somerset and Panera.

“Many of our members on the Executive Board have been gladly serving the organization for over 24 years and we truly appreciate their involvement, especially since they no longer have children in the school system,” DiMeglio said in the release.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the organization should contact Nick DiMeglio at Nicolas.com@att.net.



