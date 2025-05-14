Police: Township Resident Scammed Out Of $100,000

Township police said a Somerset resident was bilked out of $100,000 in March in a Bitcoin scam.

The person, who was not identified, was contacted on March 30 via Facebook by a female suspect who identified herself as “Ashwini Raj,” police said. The woman preyed on the fact that the victim had been scammed before, and convinced the victim to transfer money into an app, police said.

The money was then converted to Bitcoin, police said. When the victim tried to withdraw some of his money, “Raj” asked him for more money to do so, police said.

The victim was ultimately scammed out of $100,000, police said.

