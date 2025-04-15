Police Log: March 30 – April 5, 2025

03/30/2025

A 24-year-old New Brunswick man and a 25-year-old North Brunswick man were arrested for disorderly conduct during a disturbance investigation at a local firehouse. The men were processed and released on a summons.

A 28-year-old Somerset woman was arrested for DWI during a motor vehicle crash investigation in the area of Barron Cir. She was processed and released with a pending court appearance.

An 18-year-old Somerset man was arrested for theft during a theft investigation at a business located on Somerset St. He was processed and released on a summons.

03/31/2025

A 30-year-old Middlesex man was arrested for outstanding warrants out of multiple jurisdictions during a motor vehicle crash investigation. He was processed and turned over to Branchburg PD.

04/01/2025

A business located on Rt. 27 was the victim of a shoplifting during the morning hours. An Hispanic female exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $250.

A business located on Easton Ave. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. Two females and one male exited the store without paying for merchandise valued at approximately $70. A loss prevention officer confronted the unknown suspects, and they fled in a white BMW. Patrol canvassed the area for the suspects with negative results.

04/02/2025

A business located on Somerset St. was the victim of a shoplifting during the afternoon hours. A Black male exited the store without paying for candy valued at $225.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft and criminal mischief in the area of Cooper Ave. during the overnight hours. Two unknown suspects were captured on surveillance cutting the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. They fled in a black vehicle. The repair was valued at $500.

A Somerset resident was the victim of theft and criminal mischief in the area of Ambrose St. during the overnight hours. The unknown suspect(s) cut the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle. The repair was valued at $600.

A 26-year-old Princeton man was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest during a welfare check investigation. He was processed and transported to Somerset County Jail.

04/03/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of criminal mischief between 03/30/25 and 04/03/25 in the area of Home St. The unknown suspect(s) cut the catalytic converter from the victim’s vehicle but left it behind due to its condition. The repair was valued at $300.

A Princeton resident was the victim of theft by extortion on 04/02/25. On 03/30/25, the victim paid $20 for a service online. After the services were rendered, the victim started receiving threatening text messages from the unknown suspect. The victim sent the suspect $2,000 via Zelle after he was told the Mexican cartel would kill his family. The victim realized it was a scam after the demands continued.

04/04/2025

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 04/02/25 in the area of Berry St. The victim had groceries delivered to the lobby of her apartment building. When she went to retrieve the groceries half of them were missing. The suspect is believed to be an Hispanic female. The stolen groceries were valued at $41.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 04/03/25 in the area of Hamilton St. The unknown suspect(s) stole the front license plate from the victim’s vehicle. The plate was entered stolen into a national database.

A 30-year-old Old Bridge man was arrested by the NJ State Police for an outstanding warrant out of our jurisdiction. The FTPD took custody of him for processing, and he was released after posting bail.

04/05/2025

A 21-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of New Brunswick during a field interview in the area of South Dover Ave. He was processed and released after posting bail.

A Somerset resident was the victim of a theft on 03/30/25 in the area of Hooper St. The unknown suspect(s) stole a delivered package off of the victim’s porch. The contents were valued at $108.

A North Brunswick resident was the victim of theft and criminal mischief on 04/02/25 in the area of Rt. 27. The unknown suspect(s) stole the victim’s e-bike by cutting the lock it was secured by. The bike and lock were valued at a total of $850. The bike was entered stolen into a national database.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments