Police Investigating Apparent Homicide; Body Found On Park Street

Police are investigating the apparent homicide of an African American man whose body was found in a wooded area near a Park Street home on April 29.

The incident is being classified a homicide pending an autopsy, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Township police responded to a call about suspicious activity at the Park Street home at about 6:38 p.m., according to the release. Arriving officers spoke with several people, who said they had found the body.

Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, and investigators from the Northern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office responded to conduct the investigation, according to the release.

Police request that anyone who has information on the incident contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



