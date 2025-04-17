Plans Set For Township Memorial Day Parade

PARADE PLANS SET – The annual Memorial Day parade is scheduled for May 26. (File photo.)

Franklin Township invites you to a day of pride, remembrance, and community spirit as we commemorate Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, 2025. Join us for a truly special celebration honoring the heroes who have courageously served our nation.

The Memorial Day Parade begins at 11 a.m., starting from New Brunswick Road and continuing to DeMott Lane, where it will conclude at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Municipal Complex, located at 475 DeMott Lane.

Leading the parade is our Grand Marshal, Frank DeLuca, a remarkable 102-year-old World War II Army veteran. Accompanying him at the forefront are the Canal Walk Veterans Association and Franklin High School’s award-winning Junior ROTC.

Adding rhythm and excitement to the parade, the Franklin High School Warrior Marching Band will deliver a spectacular performance—because no parade is complete without a marching band! Following them, a vibrant lineup of local schools, community organizations, and nonprofits will showcase their pride and community spirit. A perennial favorite and highlight of the event, the classic cars are sure to delight spectators once again, drawing smiles and cheers from all ages.

Shortly after noon, the celebration continues with the Memorial Day Ceremony at the Municipal Complex. This meaningful program will feature inspiring tributes, stirring speeches, and a keynote address by Albert G. Curving, CW5 Retired, NJ Army National Guard. In lieu of a 21-gun salute, all veterans in attendance are encouraged to ring bells in memory of those who gave their all for their country, creating a unique and powerful moment of unity and reflection.

For more information, please contact the Franklin Township Rec Department at 732-873-1991 Option 4. If you have a classic car and would like to transport a veteran, please contact Bob LaCorte at 732-991-1710 or boblacorte52@gmail.com.

