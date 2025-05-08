Planning Board Hearing On Onyx Warehouse Resumes; Changes To Plan Detailed

OUT IN FORCE – Residents – most of whom live in the Somerset Run 55-and-over development – packed the Board of Education’s community room on May 7 for the latest Planning Board hearing on the proposed Onyx warehouse application.

Modifications to a plan to build a 91,000-square-foot warehouse at the intersection of New Brunswick and Old New Brunswick roads were discussed at the Planning Board’s May 7 meeting.

The project’s developer, Onyx 789, was last before the Board in January, when its plans received a cool reception from Board members. Onyx’s professionals spent the last three months reworking parts of the plan, based on Board members’ comments and a memo from the Township’s engineering consultant.

The changes made to the plan include:

Expanding the easement for the Buckeye Pipeline from 20 feet to 40 feet, and replacing a concrete apron next to part of it with one made of asphalt.

Satisfying all other concerns of the Buckeye Partners relating to its stretch of pipeline on the property.

Adding a “pork chop” isle to the exit driveway aisle to force trucks to make a right turn toward New Brunswick Road.

A modification of the intersection of Old New Brunswick Road and New Brunswick Road, moving the curb line and sidewalk on both sides back 12 feet, allowing trucks to turn in and out of the intersection at the same time.

Nothing else in the application was changed, the project’s Engineer, Keith Cahill, told the Board.

Plans call for the warehouse to have 1,995 square feet of office space and 10 loading docks. The parking lot will hold 47 spaces.

The developer would have to demolish an abandoned home and the shell of a retail center that currently sit on the property.

The next hearing on the application is set for the Board’s July 9 meeting, and should be more substantive.

On tap to testify is the project’s architect, traffic consultant, and planner.

