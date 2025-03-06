Planning Board Approves Two Warehouses Off Veronica Avenue

TRAFFIC TALK – Matthew Seckler, the traffic engineer for a two-warehouse project on Veronica Avenue, testifies to the Planning Board at the March 5 hearing.

Two warehouses measuring 75,000 square feet each were approved by the Planning Board for a tract of land on Veronica Avenue on March 5.

The two warehouses will be located on a 17-acre site next to a larger warehouse, and will share its driveway from Veronica. Each warehouse will have 29 loading docks.

The developer, EL-ION Franklin Development Group, agreed to create an emergency entrance off Route 27 – pending state approval – and a pedestrian path to nearby stores.

The developer will provide about 161 parking spaces – more than is required – because the warehouses are being built on speculation and could house more than one company, the Board was told.

The developer will also look into providing a bicycle rack, away from trucks, for those employees who may use bikes.

The warehouses should only generate about 25 vehicle trips in the busiest hour of operation, Matthew Seckler, the project’s traffic engineer, told the Board. He said that traffic at the Veronica/Route 27 intersection should only increase by about 1 percent.

The developer also agreed to retain existing trees and increase buffering along the southern part of the property, and create landscape islands in the parking lot.

