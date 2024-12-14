Photo Gallery: Midnight Madness Highlights Middle, High School Basketball Teams

Franklin Township was introduced to its middle and high school girls’ and boys’ basketball teams at a special “Midnight Madness” program at Franklin High School.

The athletes participated in some basketball skills games, then played in short scrimmages pitting high school teams against middle school teams.

Here are some scenes from the event:

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments