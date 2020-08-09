Patriots Rally Late For Comeback Win Over Blasters

Photo Credit: Cheryl Pursell

Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots (3-4) defeated the New Jersey Blasters (4-3) 4-3 at TD Bank Ballpark on Saturday night in the SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series.

Trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Patriots rallied for three runs to take the lead. Joey Rose started the scoring with an RBI double. Sean Guida later followed with an RBI fielder’s choice to tie the game, and an error on the play, gave Somerset the 4-3 advantage.

The Blasters took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning on an RBI double by Tommy McCarthy.

Luis Roman’s RBI double in the top of the third inning extended the Blasters lead to 2-0.

The Patriots cut the lead in half on an RBI groundout by Scott Kelly in the bottom of the fifth inning that made the score 2-1.

Nate Roe (2-0) earned the win after he allowed an unearned run and struck out two in an inning of work. Sean Keselica (0-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up three runs- two earned- on a hit in an inning pitched. James Pugliese retired the final batter of the game to earn his second save of the series.

The SOMERSET Professional Baseball Series presented by Ford will continue on Sunday, August 9th with a rescheduled 6:05 pm game between the Somerset Patriots and the New Jersey Blasters at TD Bank Ballpark. This weekend’s games are presented by RWJBarnabas Health, the Official Health Care Provider of the Somerset Patriots. For more information, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com.