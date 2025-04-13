Parks & Rec Hosts ‘Bunny Bonanza’

FOR HIS APPROVAL – Face painting was just one of the activities offered during the annual Bunny Bonanza on April 12.

Bunny ears were the fashion accompaniment of the day at the annual “Bunny Bonanza” celebration held April 12 at the Senior/Community Center on DeMott Lane.

Children of all ages had the chance to get their face painted, do arts and crafts, get a balloon sculpture or, the highlight of the day, take a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny.

The fact that the event was held inside proved to be fortuitous on the rainy morning, said Stephen Dahl, director of the township’s Parks & Recreation Department.

“The turnout is fantastic,” he said during the event. “It’s one of the few times that the weather probably helps us.”

“We’ve got quite a lot of people not only in this room here where we have face painting and balloon artists and crafts, but we have a line out there to take pictures with the bunnies,” he said.

Mr. and Mrs. Bunny were brought into the even atop a fire engine from the Middlebush Volunteer Fire Department, he said.

“All the kids are enjoying things and getting ready for the holiday spirit in a week or so,” Dahl said.

Dahl, who was celebrating his first Bunny Bonanza, said these types of events help community members meet each other.

“I think what I most enjoy about doing these events is that you get to see a full kind of demographic of the township,” he said. “So you get to see parents, kids, grandparents, all sorts of, all of our populations here in town.”

“We don’t often get a chance to have events where everybody comes together,” Dahl said. “There’s a similar reason to come together. And this is one of those events that we do every month or so that everybody can come together and have a chance to see old friends, participate, get a chance to meet new people.”

“And it’s great that this is kind of that space to do that,” he said.

Here are some scenes from the event:

