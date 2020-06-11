Park Commission To Re-open Colonial Park Rose Garden

Based on Governor Murphy’s recent Executive Order allowing an increase in the number of people permitted at outdoor gatherings and the lifting of the stay-at-home order, the Somerset County Park Commission will re-open the Rudolf W. van der Goot Rose Garden with certain restrictions in place.



The Rudolf W. van der Goot Rose Garden in Colonial Park at 156 Mettlers Road will open on June 15. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays (the Garden will be closed Wednesdays for maintenance); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays; 8 to 9:30 a.m. on Sundays for seniors only; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. There are no restroom facilities available.



Garden capacity will be limited to 25 visitors. Visits should be limited to 30 minutes, social distancing guidelines should be followed, and face coverings are strongly recommended.



The Rudolf W. van der Goot Rose Garden is one-acre in size and contains more than 3,000 roses of 325 varieties.



Leash-free Dog Parks at Colonial Park will open Saturday, June 13 and will remain open daily during daylight hours. There are no restroom facilities available.



Information on Somerset County Park Commission programs and activities may be found at www.somersetcountyparks.org or by calling 908-722-1200.

