Overturned Tractor Trailer Closes Part Of Easton Avenue

Part of Easton Avenue near John F. Kennedy Boulevard was closed for several hours on March 5 after a tractor-trailer overturned and dumped a partial load of stools on the road.

Police said the truck, driven by a 56-year-old resident of Georgia, was making a right turn from JFK to the southbound side of Easton shortly before 10 p.m. when the driver “experienced a mechanical issue with the brakes.”

The truck entered Easton’s northbound lane before tipping over and spilling the stools, police said.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

The outer lane of Easton Avenue northbound was blocked for several hours due to the clean-up, police said. Heavy duty tow trucks responded and cleared the tractor trailer and its debris from the roadway without incident, police said.

