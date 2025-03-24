Quantcast
Open Door Arts Auditions Announced

LOVE LETTERS, a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, will be performed live on stage at the PeopleCare Center, 120 Finderne Avenue, Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Auditions are scheduled for Sunday, Tuesday, and , Wednesday, March 12, 24, and 15, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. at the PeopleCare Center.

The play centers on two characters, who sit side by side at tables and read the notes, letters, and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats – that have passed between them.
The play is a performance favorite for busy name actors, requiring little preparation, and lines need not be memorized

