Open Door Arts Auditions Announced

Auditions are scheduled for Sunday, Tuesday, and , Wednesday, March 12, 24, and 15, 2023 at 7:00 P.M. at the PeopleCare Center.
The play centers on two characters, who sit side by side at tables and read the notes, letters, and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories and defeats – that have passed between them.
The play is a performance favorite for busy name actors, requiring little preparation, and lines need not be memorized