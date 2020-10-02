October Virtual Activity Schedule For Quail Brook Senior Center

All county-operated senior centers, which are managed by the Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services are temporarily closed until Oct. 31, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Somerset County management team is following state-mandated public healthcare guidelines while they continue to assess the centers’ reopening dates.

Senior Center programs that were previously offered on-site have been modified and are now available via Zoom, which is a video-based, user-friendly, online platform that can be accessed through a smartphone, tablet or computer. Zoom is a secure online platform that allows residents to see and hear others remotely.

ANNOUNCEMENT: There will be no virtual classes/programs on Columbus Day (Oct. 12).

Zoom Guidelines

Unless otherwise specified, residents who are age 60 and above can join any of the Zoom programs listed in this schedule even if they are not a client at the center hosting the Zoom program.

For the safety of senior center clients and for quality assurance, clients may only attend Zoom exercise classes that are hosted by the center they regularly attend.

Zoom Activity Release Forms Are Required

Participants must obtain and complete an Activity Release Form from the senior center that they regularly attend. After submitting the form to that center, participants will receive an email with information about all Zoom classes and programs listed in this schedule. All programs are FREE for registered members.

Learn How to Use Zoom

Watch a Zoom tutorial. Participants must register via email at Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us, or call 908-203-6101. To access the tutorial, go to https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us.

Virtual Zoom Programs Available to All Senior Center Clients

Oct. 1-2

Oct. 1, 11 a.m. – The Pettet’s Variety Show by Ashley & Kristen Pettet. Enjoy pop culture classics from yesteryear. This variety show will make you smile! **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Oct. 1, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break with soothing meditation accompanied by soft music. This class will help reduce stress, control anxiety, increase one’s attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 2, 11 a.m. – “Halloween: A Haunted History” by Kevin Woyce, author, photographer and lecturer. Trace the strange history of Halloween. Learn about the origins of the jack-o-lantern, the 1938 radio broadcast “War of the Worlds” by Orson Welles, monster movies and famous costume makers, in this hour-long slideshow, which includes original photographs and antique Halloween cards, advertisements, artwork and movie posters. **Hosted by the Hillsborough Senior Center.**

Oct. 2, 2 p.m. – The Flu Vaccine: What You Should Know. Learn everything you need to know about the flu and the flu vaccine. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the best way to stay healthy during flu season is to get a yearly flu shot. Wegman’s Pharmacist Manager Lauren Sparrazza will provide information about flu shots and answer participants’ questions. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 5-9

Oct. 5, 11 a.m. – “U.S. Presidents and Their Impact on Sports: From Theodore Roosevelt to Barack Obama” by Evan Weiner, journalist. Delve into the history of how actual sports initiatives have been used in presidential decision making. Presented by Evan Wiener, an award-winning journalist who has also been recognized as a global expert for his insight into the “politics of sports business.” In this engaging presentation, participants will learn how sports have impacted every area of our lives including politics. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Oct. 6, 11 a.m. – Musical Entertainment by Paul Elwood. Did you know John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Cat Stevens and Tony Bennett are all accomplished musical and visual artists? Listen (sing-a-long) and view their artwork. It will be a treat for your eyes and ears. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Oct. 7, 10:45 a.m. – “Robotic Surgery by Dr. Dave,” Learn about Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital – Learn about robotic surgery. Dr. Dave will present an overview of the da Vinci Surgical System, explain its enhanced capabilities, and the benefits of this surgical method to treat prostate, kidney, colorectal and endometrial cancer. Robotic Surgery has been widely used for more than 30 years and has become even more popular after the introduction of the da Vinci System (called “da Vinci” ) named after Leonardo da Vinci’s who had an intense interest in the study of human anatomy, which eventually led to the design of the first known robot in 1495. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Oct. 7, 11 a.m. – Election Information by County Clerk Steve Peter. Join Steve for his discussion about the voting process, how votes are kept safe and confidential, and what information voters need to know before going to the polls or mailing in their vote. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 7, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new friends, and have a few laughs! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Oct. 8, 11 a.m. – “Chuckles, Chortles and Giggles: The Benefits of Laughter for Seniors” by Rebecca Abenante, L.C.S.W., Atlantic Healthcare System. Did you know that humor can help you feel better and live longer? Enjoy a few giggles and learn about the physical and mental health benefits of laughter. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Oct. 8. 1:30 p.m. – “Powder, Potion, Bolus and Pill” by Michelle Doherty, Old Barracks Museum-Trenton. Take a journey back in time to the Old Barracks located in Trenton, NJ and listen to a descriptive overview of the history of the barracks (built in 1768). Also, learn about the medical practices and treatments that were used in the 18th century and the successful smallpox inoculations that helped to eradicate the disease during the American Revolution. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission. Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**



Oct. 8, 3 p.m. – Virtual Bingo. Bingo is more than just an exciting activity – researchers have found that playing Bingo has multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination and helping to improve short-term memory skills. Participants can use the gameboard on their screen. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 12-16

Oct. 13, 11 a.m. – Reclaiming Our Voice by Carol Simon Levin, storyteller. Carol Simon Levin portrays Lillian Feickert, president of the NJ Woman Suffrage Association from 1912-1920. Explore her – often overlooked – role in the fight for woman suffrage. **This program was made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission. Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Oct. 14, 10:45 a.m. – “Avoiding Scams and Fighting Fraud” by Susie Suter, Central Jersey Housing Resource Center. Learn about scams that are spreading nearly as fast as COVID-19. Find out how to identify financial phonies and bogus treatments, and how to protect against identity theft and phishing scams. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Oct. 14, 11 a.m. – Plastic Bottle Craft with Debbie Perez. Bring back some spring into your day and create a reusable flower decoration by using simple items that can be found around your home. All it takes is a plastic bottle (a soda or water bottle is perfect!), strong scissors, a stick or dowel, tape or glue, and paint or nail polish. **Class size is limited. Spots are available on a first-come first-serve basis. *Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 14, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new friends, and have a few laughs! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Oct. 15, 11 a.m. – The Power of Poetry by Ellen Parker. Rediscover the power of poetry in this interactive workshop. Participants are invited to read aloud, recite or share a favorite poem. A discussion about why these poems are important. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Oct. 15, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Join Cate to take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation and that will help reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 16, 11 a.m. – Let’s Go Nuts by Daryl Minch, M.Ed., family and community health sciences educator, associate professor, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Somerset County. Go Nuts the easy way! Find out the many ways to incorporate nuts into meal plans, if nuts are fattening and do nuts have good fat or bad fat? **Hosted by theHillsborough Senior Center.**

Oct. 19-23

Oct. 19, 11 a.m. – Golden Era of Hollywood: A Tribute to Glitter & Glamorous by Ashley & Kristen Pettet. Be dazzled as Ashley and Kristen work their magic and bring Hollywood’s heyday to life. This talented duo will pay homage to Hollywood’s classic period of glittering, glamorous and larger-than-life movie stars, their movies and musical scores. **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Oct. 19, 11 a.m. – Flow and Flair: Flag Dancing with Mykel Dicus, (Part 1), Eec! Productions. Dance, create, be flexible and have fun through dance step movements. Stimulate visual and auditory senses, tactical and analytical abilities, sequential memory and creativity. Bring a small flag or other items (i.e. pillowcase, hand towel, scarf, handkerchief, etc.). Space is limited. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Oct. 20, 11 a.m. – “MGM Star Musicals of the 1940’s” by Sam Caponegro. Go back to the fabulous forties with Sam as he discusses marvelous musicals and showcases movie clips that include Gene Kelly, Lucille Ball, Lena Horne, June Allyson, Fred Astaire, and of course Judy Garland. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Oct. 21, 10:45 a.m. – “Lessons for a Long Life” by Daryl Minch, M.Ed., family & community health sciences educator, associate professor, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Somerset County. Delve into why numerous regions of the world are noted for having people that are living well past their 90’s. Find out why many believe that maintaining one’s health is a lifestyle commitment and also the secret to living longer! **Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Oct. 21, 11 a.m. – “Medication Safety” by Danielle Bartsche, New Jersey Poison Control Organization. Learn how to safely manage medication and find out about drug interactions and side effects that are associated with various medications. Danielle will also discuss the common poisons that can be found both inside and outside of the home. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 21, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new friends, and have a few laughs! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Oct. 22, 11 a.m. – Learning to Draw a Pumpkin with Nadeen. Learn a drawing technique to draw a pumpkin. Pencil and paper are needed. **Hosted by the WarrenbrookSenior Center.**

Oct. 23, 11 a.m. – “Welcome to the Past” by Gordon Thomas Ward. Immerse yourself in this entertaining and informative evening of tales, songs, poetry, and ghost stories that relate to the local history of Somerset and Morris County New Jersey. This multimedia presentation is based on Gordon’s book “A Bit of Earth.” **Hosted by the Hillsborough Senior Center.**

Oct. 26-30

Oct. 26, 11 a.m. – Flow and Flair: Flag Dancing (Part 2) with Mykel Dicus, Eec! Productions. Dance, create and have fun through dance movements. Stimulate the senses, tactical and analytical abilities, memory and creativity. Bring a small flag or another item such as a pillowcase, hand towel, scarf, or handkerchief. Space is limited. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Oct. 26, 11 a.m. – “Thomas A. Edison: The Man Who Changed History” by Paul Israel, Ph.D., History Department, Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, and Director and General Editor of Thomas A. Edison Papers at Rutgers. Delve into the prolific life of Thomas Edison, who had 1,093 patents during his lifetime (1847-1931). Take a journey through Thomas Edison’s world of technology which includes electric power generation, mass communication, motion pictures and more. **This program was made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission. Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Oct. 26, 11 a.m. – Forever Your Readers Theatre Halloween Performance with Lili Carrick, Ph.D. Have fun at this multi-mix media of performing arts that integrate oral reading, literature and performing arts. Participants will read aloud from the script using facial expression and body movement to interpret emotions, beliefs, motives and attitudes of a character. Everyone is welcome.**Hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Oct. 27, 11 a.m. – Step-by-Step Cooking Tutorial. It’s as easy as 1,2,3. Cook up a recipe for one with a Raritan Valley student from the Service Learning Project. An ingredient list will be made available for participants. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Oct. 28, 11 a.m. – The ABC’s of Candy. Remember the taste of your Halloween favorites? Take a tour through a Halloween candy land with historian Meg Wastie who will talk about the ABCs of candy. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Oct. 28, 2 p.m. – Word Games with Donna. Dust off the cobwebs and get the brain revved up. Join Donna to play fun games like Pictionary, Boggle, Name 5 and more. Interact with old friends, make new friends, and have a few laughs! **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Oct. 29, 11 a.m. – “Condiment Consideration” by Sigrid Solis, Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Somerset County. Explore the use of commonly used condiments with Sigrid who will discuss the composition, nutritional value and suggest healthy alternatives. **Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Oct. 30, 11 a.m. – All Hallows’ Eve by Sam Caponegro. Take a Spooktacular journey viewing and interpreting musicals such as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” The Addams Family,” Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” and others. **Hosted by the Hillsborough Senior Center.**

Oct. 30, 11 a.m. – Salute to America with the Pettet Sisters. Enjoy popular music with a patriotic flair. Kristen and Ashley Pettet will sing nostalgic favorites to honor those who have served in our Armed Forces. **Hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Virtual Exercise Programs – Available to All Senior Center Clients Who Have Completed an Activity Release Form

Oct. 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 & 29, 9 – 10 a.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This is an ongoing exercise program for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina.

**A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email AgingWellness.co.somerset.nj.us Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 10:45 a.m. – Thursday Chair Yoga with Manjula. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while being immersed in a relaxing class. Expect lots of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of wellbeing. The class is open to all levels of skill and can be practiced while either standing or sitting.**A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or emailAgingQuailBrook@co.somerset.nj.us Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29 – 2 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. This FREE weekly exercise program changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. Classes will help participants learn stretching, strength training, laughter-yoga, breathing exercises and more. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30, 11:30 a.m. – Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is doable for people age 60 plus, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine, and who would like to build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart, and working hip, leg, and arm muscles with fun and rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.**A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or emailAgingQuailBrook@co.somerset.nj.us. Hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center**

Oct. 5, 19 & 26, 10 a.m. – Monday Chair Yoga with Manjula. Take this opportunity to gain the positive benefits of yoga while using the support and safety of your favorite chair. Practicing yoga has been shown to deepen one’s range of motion, provide relaxation, lower blood pressure and increase mind/body connection. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Oct. 6, 20 & 27, 1 p.m. – Chair Exercise with Nadeen. Join Nadeen for fun chair exercises that will help increase one’s blood circulation, flexibility and strengthen muscles. Participants can sit in a chair or stand to practice exercises. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-753-9440 or emailHrevnackDickey@co.somerset.nj.us. Hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

For safety and quality assurance, the following virtual Zoom programs and clubs are only open to Quail Brook Senior Center participants. Note: Activity Release Forms and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required.

The Regime Exercise Class with Allyson – Mondays & Wednesdays & Fridays, 1 p.m. Get a head-to-toe workout when using intervals of weights, stretching and aerobic movements, which will lubricate joints for flexibility, strengthen and stabilize muscles, increase blood circulation and can help with weight loss. These exercises can help decrease falls and increase the ability to better accomplish daily activities. This program can be practiced while either standing or sitting and with or without hand weights. Monday – Upper Body Routine, Wednesday – Mid Section Routine and Friday – Lower Body Routine **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. Wear comfortable, loose-fitting clothing and sneakers.**

Oct. 6, 13, 20 & 27, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing Techniques with Dr. Prabha Srinivas, Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences, Bangalore India. Take control of your emotional and physical well-being and reduce stress in your life through the practice of yoga and meditation. **Participants should have mats and wear comfortable clothing that will allow for movement. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class.**

Oct. 28, 10:45 a.m. – TLC (Tender Loving Care) Chair Exercise with Laurina Kuligowksi. Unite the mind and body and restore the spirit with Laurina. In this class, participants will practice slow, deliberate and graceful stretching movements with integrated deep breathing while seated in a chair. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class.** Call your designated center for registration forms.

Oct. 29, 1:30 p.m. – All Hallows’ Eve Ageless Grace Fitness Program with Roz Gerken, certified ageless grace educator. Ageless Grace is based on the cutting-edge science of neuroplasticity, which is the ability of the brain and central nervous system to change structurally and functionally. This program is designed to activate all five functions of the brain (i.e. strategic planning, memory and recall, analytical thinking, creativity and imagination and kinesthetic thinking). The program is intended for people of all abilities. Participants will be thoroughly engaged in the class while seated in a chair. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. Call your designated center for registration forms.**



