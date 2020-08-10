Non-Profit Sets ‘Vote N’ Vibe’ Event For FHS Class Of 2020

Franklin High School’s Class of 2020 will be honored with “Vote N’ Vibe Summer Kickback” from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 15 at FHS’s Warriors Stadium.

The event is sponsored by the Franklin-based non-profit, Clued Up.

Vote N’ Vibe was organized with the intent of providing this year’s FHS graduates a chance to collectively celebrate their accomplishments while receiving important information for the next chapter of their lives, the group said on a press release about the event. Masking and Pre-registration are required for admittance.

Tickets, which can be ordered here, must be ordered by August 12. Due to Covid-19 constraints, there is limited availability of tickets.

Clued Up is a newly formed non-profit organization co-founded by Community Organizers/Activists Cheryl Bethea, Jada Bethea, Jasmin Harrison and Braun Wright whose mission it is to provide resources to those youth in the local community new to adulting, the release said.

The mission of Clued Up is to offer informative resources through various events, training, workshops, and social media posts to budding young adults, enabling their successful transition from minor to adulthood, the release said.

Group members challenge themselves to find topics that are relevant to those young people in our local community and present them in a way that is relatable and easy to understand, according to the release. Ultimately, the group seeks to provide our youth with the type of guidance that is needed to best prepare them to become successful young adults. Since this is a critical election year, the group’s first event strives to help these individuals become active, responsible, and informed voters.

Find out more about the non-profit and the Vote N’ Vibe event on their Instagram: @ClvedUp.