No Injuries After Car Driven Through Starbucks Window

CRASH AFTERMATH — Debris from an accident at Starbucks on Cedar Grove Lane. Photo: Jamie Kroponsky-Sternfels.

A 74-year-old township woman mistakenly pushed the accelerator rather than the brake on her car, sending the auto into a front window at Starbucks on Cedar Grove Lane on February 21.

The woman, who was not identified, was not injured, police said.

Police said the woman was attempting to park the car when she apparently pressed the wrong pedal.

The building was deemed to not have suffered structural damage, police said.

The Traffic Safety Bureau of the Franklin Township Police Department has launched an investigation to determine whether any other factors contributed to the crash.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments