New Dunkin’ Donuts Coming To Veronica Avenue

The Planning Board on February 17 approved an application for a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant targeted for Veronica Plaza.

The decision was a follow-up on a 2019 approval granted by the board for a generic 3,000-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through window. It was anticipated at that time that when a client was found for the space, the developer would return to the board for further approvals.

The Dunkin’ will take up about 1,748 square feet of the 2,907-square-foot building. A tenant for the rest of the space has yet to be found.

The Dunkin’ licensee, Sid Mody, told teh Board that there would be no cooking on the premises. The restaurant would be open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mody told the Board that he owns several other Dunkin’ restaurants in the area, including one on Route 27.

“Dunkin brands is very particular about selection of locations,” he told the Board. “This location meets all their criteria for a successful location.”



