New Brunswick Men Arrested On Gun Charges In Separate Incidents

Two New Brunswick men were arrested late last month on unrelated gun charges stemming from law enforcement “Quality of Life” efforts.

The first arrest occurred at about 2:46 p.m. on May 17, when township police and members of the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force Street Crimes Unit were conducting teh Quality of Life investigation around Millstone Road.

A 23-year-old man was allegedly seen carrying a loaded handgun in the area of Millstone Road and Somerset Street, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man tried to flee when he saw police, throwing his gun in a Somerset Street parking lot, according to the release.

Police caught up with the man, who resisted arrest before he was taken into custody, the release said.

Police said the gun the man discarded was a Glock 17 9mm semi-automatic handgun which contained 6 hollow point rounds in the magazine and 1 hollow point round in the chamber, and that the serial numbers on various parts of the gun did not match.

The man was charged with 2nd Degree Possession of a Handgun, 2nd Degree Certain Persons Not to Possess a Firearm, 4th Degree Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition, 4th Degree Resisting by Flight and a Disorderly Persons Offense for Resisting Arrest, according to the release.

The second arrest occurred at about 8:46 p.m. on May 20, after police tried to conduct a “field interview” with the 23-year-old New Brunswick resident around Somerset Street and Millstone Road, according to the release.

The man also tried to flee, but was eventually caught without incident, the release said. The man had a Taurus G2C semi-automatic 9mm handgun with a large capacity magazine tucked in his waistband, the release said. The large capacity magazine contained eleven hollow point rounds with 1 hollow point round in the chamber, according to the release.

The man was charged with 2nd Degree Possession of a Handgun, 4th Degree Possession of a Large Capacity Magazine, 4th Degree Possession of Hollow Point Ammunition and a Disorderly Persons Offense for Obstruction by Flight, according to the release.

Both men were detained in Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending bail hearings.

Police ask that anyone with information relating to this incident contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



