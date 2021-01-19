Quantcast

New Brunswick Man Charged With Murder Of Somerset Resident

A 34-year-old New Brunswick man was charged on January 17 with the murder of Thomas Segun, 62, of Somerset, police said.

Police responding to a Hamilton Street multi-use building found Segun in a common stairwell of the building, suffering from stab wounds to his upper body, according to a press release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Segun was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

An investigation revealed that Segun was stabbed in a common hallway, the release said.

The suspect is currently being held in the Middlesex County Adult Detention Center in North Brunswick, pending a detention hearing, the release said.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Quick of the New Brunswick Police Department at (732) 745-5217 or Detective Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4060.

