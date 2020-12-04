Nadine Feliciano, 53; Lifelong Somerset Resident
Nadine Feliciano, 53, passed away on November 27 at Aria – Jefferson Health Torresdale in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Ms. Feliciano was born April 27, 1967 in New Brunswick to the late Peter and Rose (Papaleo) Muniz. She was a lifelong resident of Somerset.
Nadine was an administrative assistant for Foley Cat in Piscataway, where she worked for many years. She loved crafts, a good horror movie and enjoyed dining out.
Nadine is survived by her sister, Agnes Strong; her brothers, Philip J. (Nancy) Muniz and Peter J. (Nancy) Muniz; her nieces and nephews, Marc and his wife Tamera, David, Nathanael and Christina. She is also survived by her great nieces and nephews, Sierra and Myles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Franklin Township Food Bank, 224 Churchill Ave, Somerset, NJ 08873 or the American Kidney Foundation, www.Kidney.org or to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org/donate.