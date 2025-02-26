Mother Of Child Killed In Township Hotel Charged With Murder

The 26-year-old mother of a 4-year-old boy police say was killed last year in a township hotel has been charged with the child’s murder.

The woman, a Linden resident, was arrested on February 24 in Woodbridge, according to a press release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

The woman was charged with 1st Degree Murder and 2nd Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, according to the release.

On February 18, the boy’s 36-year-old father was charged in his death, with charges identical to those levied against the mother.

Police were called to the hotel at about 3:24 p.m. on February 19, 2024, by the boy’s father, who told police that his son had injured himself two days earlier and had most recently injured himself when falling off of a toilet.

The man told police that he iced the boy’s head before going to bed earlier on February 19, 2024, but when he woke up later, was told by the boy’s mother that the boy was not responsive. He then called 9-1-1, according to the release.

The boy’s mother told police at the time that she had last seen her child alive two hours earlier, according to the release.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the press release.

An autopsy was conducted on the boy on February 4, 2025, at which time his death was labelled a homicide, according to the release.

The mother and father remain incarcerated in the Morris County Correctional Facility, Morristown, pending hearings, according to court records.

Anyone with information relating to this homicide is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

