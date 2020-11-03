Montauk School Buses Damaged By Fire In Yard

Several of the buses damaged by an early morning fire on November 3. (Photo: East Franklin Fire Department.)

Nine school buses owned by the Montauk Transit Service were damaged by fire early in the morning of November 3, authorities said.

The buses were damaged while parked in the company’s Route 27 bus yard, according to an FTPD press release.

Franklin Township police received a 9-1-1 call about the fire at about 12:17 a.m. Nov. 3, according to the release.

Responding officers found several buses fully engulfed in flames, the release said.

Firefighters from from Community Fire and East Franklin Fire departments responded to the blaze, the release said.

Firefighters from the Franklin Township Office of Fire Prevention and Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department are actively investigating this incident to determine the cause and origin of the fire, according to the release.



