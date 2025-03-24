“Love Letters” Live Performance at the PeopleCare Center

Your Thoughts

“LOVE LETTERS,” a play by A. R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, will be performed live on stage at the PeopleCare Center, 120 Finderne Avenue, Bridgewater, New Jersey.Performances are scheduled for 8:00 P.M. on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22; Saturday, April 29; Friday and Saturday May 5 and 6; and 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, April 23, Sunday, April 30, and Sunday, May 7.The production is directed by Bill Seesselberg.The play centers on two characters, who sit side by side at tables and read the notes, letters, and cards – in which over nearly 50 years, they discuss their hopes and ambitions, dreams and disappointments, victories, and defeats – that have passed between them.Tickets are $20 each and seating is general admission.For further information log onto www.opendoorarts center.org.

