Life Story: Zahir Baksh, 61; Guyanese Native

Zahir Baksh, 61, of Somerset, passed away August 30 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick.

Born in Georgetown, Guyana he migrated to the United States in 1977 settling first in New Brunswick, then Piscataway before moving to Somerset 18 years ago.

Zahir worked as an Underground Construction Supervisor for PSE&G – Somerset for 36 years, retiring six years ago. Outside of work, in the early years, Zahir volunteered as a Little League Baseball Coach in New Brunswick. He was an honorable man, a man with a huge heart. This showed through his generosity and kindness towards his family, friends, neighbors and strangers alike.

Reading, fishing, trips to Atlantic City and preparing Guyanese cuisine were some of his pastimes. He especially enjoyed spending time with daughter Zulika and taking her on vacation.

Zahir was predeceased by his father Hamid Baksh and brother Azeez Baksh.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 18 years Helen Lanee’ [Ivey] Baksh, mother Bisminla, sons, Sean, Michael and Allen; daughters Lateefah and Zulika; siblings; Nesha (Carlos), Zulika (Raj), Burta (Sylvia), Abeeb (Data), Data (Jim); 14 grandchildren, special cousins Roy (Jean), along with a host of nieces, nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 3rd from 8 – 10 AM at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, with services beginning at 10 AM. Committal service and cremation to follow at Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.



