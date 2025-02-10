Life Story: William ‘Billy’ Merrill, 33; Worked In Music Industry

William “Billy” Merrill passed away on February 6 at Miracle Hill Nursing facility in Tallahassee, Florida. He was 33 years old.

Born on August 6, 1991 in Rahway, William was the cherished son of David and Carolyn (Rich) Merrill. William would spend his early life in Franklin Township. William would go on through the local Franklin Township system to earn his education. Upon Graduating from Franklin Township High School he continued his education at Montclair State University as a music major.

He went on to attend vocational school where he would become an auto mechanic. He kickstarted his career at STS Automotive and worked at the Green Brook location for seven years. In his mid- to late-twenties, he went on to pursue his true career path in the music industry. He started his career in the music industry at Star Systems Dance Company. After some time he worked at Adrenaline Dance Competition where he worked his way up to becoming a lead Production Coordinator. He would travel the country coordinating events and experiences.

William enjoyed a multitude of pasttimes. He would spend as much time outdoors as possible whether it was hiking or on his motorcycle. William also achieved the rank of Eagle Scout in his high school years. He would take his love for the outdoors well into adulthood. He would frequent hiking trips in national parks all over the east and west coast, most notably being Acadia National Park in Maine. William would ride his motorcycle every chance he could get, he even made a cross-country trip riding from coast to coast. William loved music, he frequently played the guitar and listened to many artists from the 70s and the 80s. William was also an avid football fan, his favorite team being the Houston Texans. Billy will be missed and cherished by all who knew him.

William Merrill is survived by his loving parents, David and Carolyn Merrill; his sister Alyssa Willis and husband Brian; his aunts, Susan Dudley, Kathy Staeger and Barbara Pereira; his uncles, Timothy Rich, Robert Staeger, Brian Dudley, and Larry Pereira. He is also survived by a host of cousins.

A formal Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. February 13 and 14 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a..m. February 15 at St. Matthias Church.

All services to end at church.

