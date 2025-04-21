Life Story: Tulsie Guman, 87; Longtime Township Resident

Mr. Tulsie Guman passed away peacefully at his home in Somerset on April 17. He was 87 years old.

Born in Port Mourant, Guyana, Mr. Guman was raised by his parents, Ganesh and Sukhia Guman, in a loving home alongside 12 siblings. The Guman family was well-known in their community for their pottery (goblet) and clay-making business, where Tulsie began working at a young age. He started his working life at just 13-years-old and went on to become both a train and truck driver in Guyana.

In March 1959, Tulsie married the love of his life, Sumintra Lookenauth. Together, they raised six children and built a life rooted in devotion, hard work, and family. In 1981, the Guman family immigrated to the United States, settling first in the Bronx, NY. In 1988, they purchased a home in Somerset, where they continued to build their legacy.

Throughout his years in America, Mr. Guman worked in a variety of roles including as a security guard for Merrill Lynch, in steel shipping, and in bus maintenance. His work ethic, humility, and dedication were evident in all that he did.

Mr. Guman was predeceased by 11 of his siblings, his beloved wife Sumintra after 63 years of marriage, and his son Rajpaul Guman.

He is survived by his loving children: Charan Guman, Indira Guman and her husband Rajendra, Rukmini Sukhram and her husband Rusty, Prahalad Guman and his wife Janet, and Birbahadur Guman and his wife Savita. He is also survived by his sister Katie Ramcharit, 17 cherished grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by all who knew him.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. April 24 in The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset.

Funeral services will take place from 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 25 at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Rt. 27, North Brunswick.

Cremation to follow.

