Life Story: Timothy ‘Tim’ Marc Weinrich, 62; Avid Flautist

Timothy “Tim” Marc Weinrich, 62, passed away on April 19 at his home in Somerset.

Mr. Weinrich was born June 12, 1957 in Parsippany, the son of Erwin and Anna (Gall) Weinrich. He grew up in Wayne and relocated to Highland Park, before settling in Somerset.

Tim worked for Rutgers and Princeton Computer Research, before working at Telcordia Technologies as an AI Computer Programmer. He was a proud member of the Folk Project and was an avid flute player. He loved to play at the Princeton Country Dance Rum and Onions Halloween Dance and with the Scottish Music Band.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Anna Weinrich and his brother, Alan Weinrich.

He is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Beyer; his brother, Brian Weinrich and Jonathan Weinrich; his nieces and nephews, Sheena, David, Jeffery and Daniel. He is also survived by his cousins, Cyndi Hess and Darlene Biega, and their children.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Timothy Marc Weinrich, may be made to The Folk Project, 21 Normandy Heights Rd, Morristown, NJ 07960.



