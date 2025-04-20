Life Story: Thomas Kurz, 60; Was Rock ‘N Roll Roadie

Thomas Kurz passed away peacefully at his longtime Somerset home. He was 60 years old.

Tom was born on May 4th, 1964 to the late Joseph and Josephine (Walsh) Kurz, in Teaneck. He was raised in Little Ferry and graduated from Don Bosco Tech high school.

He received his Bachelors Degree from Rutgers University. After graduation he became a roadie for various bands such as Aerosmith, the Monkees and the Allman Brothers. Most recently, he worked at AT&T as a project manager until his retirement in 2021. Tom was an avid sports fan, most notably a fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants.

He is predeceased by his father, Joseph Kurz, and brother, Joseph Kurz.

Tom is survived by his mother, Josephine, and two sisters, Kathleen Calabrese and Colleen Tangherlini. He is also survived by his nephews, Kevin, Joseph, Colin, and Andrew, and his Grand Niece Sophie.

