Life Story: Thomas E. Manifase, 67; Former Township Resident

Thomas E. Manifase of Hillsborough passed away on January 18 at Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in Somerville. He was 67.

Born in Boston and raised in Stoughton, Massachusetts, he lived in Franklin Township for over 25 years before moving to Hillsborough last year.

Tom began his extraordinary public service career of more than 30 years in law enforcement with the U.S. Customs Service, and subsequently the Department of Homeland Security, where he rose through the ranks to become the Deputy Special Agent in Charge of the Newark, New Jersey office, managing numerous sensitive criminal investigations through his successful leadership.

Following his government career, he worked as an Executive Director of Corporate Security and Investigations at Morgan Stanley and later started his own private investigation company, Seabury Investigations, LLC, licensed in New Jersey and Massachusetts. Tom held certifications as a Fraud Examiner, Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, and Cryptocurrency Investigator. In 2023 Tom wrote and published his novel, Blue Heart, a fictional account of a Department of Homeland Security Special Agent turned private investigator.

In his spare time, Tom enjoyed being with his family and close friends, writing, going on runs with his daughter, spending time at the beach on Cape Cod, and rooting for the Boston sports teams.

He is predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Grace Manifase; and sister-in-law, Joan Andrus.

Surviving are his wife, Amy; son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Jessica Manifase; daughter, Erin Manifase and her fiancé, Nicholas DiSanzo; brother, Stanley Manifase; sister, Grace Manifase (with Joe Colleton), and granddaughter, Emma Manifase.

Private cremation services have been held under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3-6 p.m. February 1 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, with services and eulogies beginning at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Vasculitis Foundation in memory of Thomas Manifase. Donations can

