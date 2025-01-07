Quantcast
Life Story: Sybil Claire Reid-Prugh, 80; Was Social Worker

January 7, 2025 Obituaries

Sybil Claire Reid-Prugh of Somerset passed away on January 6 at home. She was 80.

Born in Newark, she lived in Somerset for more than 50 years.

She was a self-employed social worker, based out of Somerset. Sybil also enjoyed kayaking, having experience in more than 100 streams as a Class 2+ paddler.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Reid-Snell.

Surviving are her husband of 21 years, David M. Prugh, and daughter, Debra-Ann Osman of Somerset.

Private cremation services have been handled under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home of Somerset.

 

