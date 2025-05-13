Life Story: Stephen D. Brenner, 61; Owned Brenner Company

Stephen D. Brenner of Long Valley passed away on May 10 at the Heath Village Long Term Care Facility in Hackettstown. He was 61.

Born in Ridgefield, he lived most of his life in Somerset before moving to Long Valley 20 years ago.

Steve was the owner and president of the Brenner Company of Somerset, specializing in kitchen and bathroom products. He was a 1982 graduate of St. Joseph’s High School in Metuchen where he ran track all four years. After generous donations from his family, the high school named their new football field the “Brenner Family Field.” Most recently his family contributed further donations to fund the installation of field lights, enabling the school to host night games.

Steve also enjoyed Rutgers football and was a season ticket holder for many years. His other passions included reading, traveling and listening to music, especially his favorite bands, the Beatles, Deep Purple and the Grateful Dead, who he would often travel to see at various venues throughout the country.

His father, Stephen M. Brenner, died in 2016. He was also predeceased by his nephew Justin Santangelo in 2013.

Surviving are his wife, Marsha; son, Chance of Long Valley; mother, Anna Brenner of Middlebush; sister, Catherine Santangelo of Somerset; and nephews, Joseph and Tyler Santangelo.

Private cremation services have been held under the professional direction of the Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. May 17 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset. Casual dress is encouraged by the family.

“What a long, strange trip it’s been…”

