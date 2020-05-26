Life Story: Sol D. Levine, 93; Active Member Of Temple Beth El

Sol D. Levine, 93, of Somerset, passed away peacefully on May 23 after four weeks of remarkable care provided by the staff of Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, New Brunswick.

Although his loving family was only able to visit him by virtual means during this time, the isolation Sol experienced during his stay while fighting Covid-19 and dementia is in contrast to the warm, sensitive, modest and compassionate personality that drew people near him throughout his entire life.

Sol is survived by his beloved wife Shirley, enjoying over 70 years of marriage. He leaves behind daughter Mona Scheraga (Bill), son Robert Levine, grandchildren Nancy Scheraga (Adam) and David Scheraga (Rachel) and two great grandchildren, Ethan and Sophie. His family were the pride and joy of his life.

Son of the late Morris and Ethel (Bloch) Levine, Sol grew up in the Bronx and Williamsburg sections of Brooklyn. He served in the Navy Reserve for 17 months. He graduated from CCNY with a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked for Western Electric and ATT for 35 years, serving as an instructor and manager.

He was an active member of Temple Beth El in Somerset for many years, serving as “gabbai” there. Always unselfish with his time, Sol did volunteer work for many organizations. He was always ready to help those in need. Humble, reserved, cerebral, with a great sense of humor, Sol was beloved by family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of your choice.

Due to current restrictions, burial will be private.



