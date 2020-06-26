Life Story: Sherry Miller, 75; Former Teacher

Sherry Miller, 75, passed away June 25, 2020 at her home in Monmouth Junction.

Ms. Miller was born June 13, 1945 in Indiana, Pennsylvania. She grew up in the Bronx. She then relocated to Colonia and Somerset, before recently settling in Monmouth Junction.

Sherry graduated from Monmouth University with a Bachelor’s in education. She was a teacher for School Number 9 in Port Reading for many years. Sherry loved entertaining guests and she enjoyed maintaining and decorating her home. Above all, Sherry adored her family, especially her three granddaughters.

Ms. Miller was preceded in death by her parents, Murray and Betty Heller.

She is survived by her son, Justin Miller and his wife Stephanie of Scotch Plains; her sister, Marlene Vuolo and her brother, Lou Yellin. She is also survived by her three granddaughters, Josephine, Emily, Luna and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Entombment and services will be held at Beth Israel Cemetery in Woodbridge, NJ on Friday, June 26, 2020 beginning at 1:30 P.M.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at www.give.ocrahope.org/give.



