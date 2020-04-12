Life Story: Seymour Sheinman, 90; Co-Owned Holiday Bake Shoppe

Mr. Seymour Sheinman passed away on April 11 at the Park Place Care Center in South Brunswick. He was 90 years old.

Mr. Sheinman was born in 1929 and raised in The Bronx, NY. During his young adulthood, he worked alongside his father in the family produce business. He married his childhood sweetheart, Leah in 1950, just before being drafted into the United States Army in 1952. He served our country faithfully in the United states Army and rose to the rank of Corporal during the Korean Conflict. He and his wife Leah moved to Somerset in 1958 where the couple raised their family and resided for the rest of their lives.

Mr. Sheinman co-owned and operated the Holiday Bake Shoppe in Kendall Park for over 35 years along with his twin brother Irwin.

Mr. Sheinman was pre-deceased by his beloved wife Leah in 2010. He was also pre-deceased by his twin brother Irwin Sheinman and a sister Shirley Buchalter Hoff.

Mr. Sheinman is survived by his daughters; Elise Chiola and her husband Lou of Edison, and Lori Turek and her husband Bruce of Ringoes. He is also survived by his grandchildren Sheryl Zydallis, Dana Moneymaker and Jesse Turek and great-grandchildren Olivia and William, as well as many nieces and nephews, loving friends and neighbors.

The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff of the Genesis Park Place Nursing Home and to the Dialysis Clinic Inc. of North Brunswick for their excellent care and support during Seymour’s final months.

Graveside services will take place privately. A memorial service will take place in the near future.



