Life Story: Scott W. O’Brien, 46; Former Marine

Scott W. O’Brien of Somerset passed away on May 16 at home. He was 46.

Born in New Brunswick, he lived most of his life in Franklin Township.

He worked as a Technician for Composecure in Somerset.

Scott was a proud US Marine Corps veteran, serving in the late 1990s/early 2000s. He also enjoyed watching Minnesota Vikings football, comedy movies, going freshwater fishing with his son, coffee and Tae Kwan Do.

His father, William O’Brien, died in 1998.

Surviving are his son, William O’Brien of Bordentown with his mother, Michelle Corbo-O’Brien; mother, Nancy O’Brien of Somerset; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Elizabeth O’Brien of Franklin Park and Kyle and Taniesha O’Brien of North Brunswick; nieces, Amber Monse, Abrionna O’Brien and Morgan O’Brien; niece/goddaughter, Paige O’Brien, and goddaughter, Presley.

Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. May 22 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. May 23 at the funeral home with burial to follow in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick.

