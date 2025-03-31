Life Story: Sabitree Jagdeo, 59; Dedicated To Family

Sabitree Jagdeo, born on September 11, 1965, in Port Mourant, Guyana, to Scott and Katie, passed away on March 30.

She spent her early years in the Williamsburg Squatting Area with her parents and siblings before relocating to the Bronx, NY, and eventually settling in Somerset, where she resided for the last 31 years.

In 1987, Sabitree married Doulat Jagdeo, and together they raised two children: Sabina and Andy. She was also a devoted grandmother to Aaryan and Aavya, and a loving mother-in-law to Aaisha. Sabitree’s life was a testament to her unwavering dedication to her family. She viewed her marriage as a sacred bond and exemplified the essence of motherhood through her nurturing care.

Beyond her immediate family, Sabitree maintained close ties with her parents and siblings—Leisha, Sunita (deceased), Babita, Sabo, Ormilla, Pamela, Buddy, and Sunil. Her home was a gathering place for relatives, and her cousins often referred to her as a second mother, appreciating her strict yet loving nature.

Sabitree’s friendships were equally significant. In her final months, the outpouring of support from friends and family highlighted the depth of her impact. Cousins and friends frequently visited, sharing stories that painted a picture of a woman who was both a disciplinarian and a rock for her loved ones.

Sabitree’s legacy is one of love, dedication, and unwavering support. She will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A memorial service to celebrate Sabitree’s life will be held on April 2. The family invites all who knew her to attend and share in honoring her memory.

Stay ‘In the Know,’ subscribe to the Franklin Reporter & Advocate!

No other media outlet covering Franklin Township brings you the depth of information presented by the Franklin Reporter & Advocate. Period. We are the only truly independent media serving the Eight Villages.

But we can only do that with your support. Please consider a yearly subscription to our online news site; at $37 a year, it’s one of the best investments you can make for yourself.

To subscribe, please click here.

Your Thoughts

comments