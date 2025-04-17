Life Story: Ruth Ellanor ‘El’ Mounce, 83; Former Township Teacher

Ruth Ellanor “El” Mounce, 83, of East Windsor, passed away peacefully at her home on April 9.

Born on April 27, 1941, in New Brunswick, El was the daughter of the late Walter and Ruth (Smith) Mounce. She spent many years in Somerset before making East Windsor her home.

El was known for her quiet strength, gentle spirit, and deep love for learning. She dedicated much of her life to education as a teacher in Franklin Township, where she influenced countless young lives.

To her family and friends, she was simply “El”—a gentle soul who found joy in life’s quiet, beautiful moments. She was a devoted reader and loved reminiscing about her time in Ocean Grove and along the Jersey Shore. El had a special fondness for birdwatching and butterflies, often taking comfort in their grace and stillness. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her niece, April, especially when they shared the experience of live music together at concerts through the years.

She is survived by her beloved niece, April Mounce Cortez, and her brother, Walter Mounce of Crestview, Florida.

A private cremation service was held under the care of Gleason Funeral Home.

