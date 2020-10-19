Life Story: Rosemarie Gessner, 56; Pursued Travel Career

Rosemarie Gessner of East Brunswick passed away suddenly at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick on October 15. She was 56.

The youngest of six children, Rosemarie was a fan of the New York Yankees and enjoyed going to the games with her brothers. She also enjoyed watching race car driving, camping, traveling, country music, going to concerts and especially spending time with her family, friends and two cats, Toby and Tigger who brought her much joy.

After graduating Immaculata High School in Somerville, Rosemarie pursued a career in travel, working for American Express, AAA and other various travel agencies. Currently an employee for the Marriot, Rosemarie was the Front Desk Manager and Bar Supervisor where she enjoyed serving the patrons at Spring Hill Suites in Somerset.

Rosemarie is predeceased by her father, Philip Gessner; brother, Bruce Gessner; and nephew, Nicholas Gessner.

Surviving are her mother, Rose Gessner, 97, of Somerset; brothers and sisters-in-law, Philip & Mary of Milltown, Thomas of Monroe, North Carolina, Gary & Beverly of Yardville and Eugene & Maryann of Hillsborough; nephews and nieces, Eric, Brian, Dawn, Adam, Paul, Christopher, Brandon and Julia and their spouses, Keith, Kerry and Crystal; and several great-nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street. Funeral services will be held 8:30 a.m. October 24 at the funeral home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass at St. Matthias RC Church, Somerset. Burial to follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, New Brunswick.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Animal Rescue Force, PO Box 418, East Brunswick, New Jersey 08816 in her loving memory.



