Life Story: Rose Marie LaTorre, 88; Longtime St. Matthias Parishioner

Mrs. Rose Marie LaTorre passed away on November 20 at her home in Somerset surrounded by her loving family. She was 88 years old.

Mrs. LaTorre was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated from Bay Ridge High School in 1950 and married her loving husband of 66 years Anthony in 1954. The young couple moved to the Somerset section of Franklin Township in 1966 where they would raise their own family.

Mrs. LaTorre was an early parishioner of St. Matthias Church in Somerset and a past president of the Altar Rosary Society of the church. She was also a member of the St. Matthias Lazarus Ministry.

She was employed for over 20 years by Rutgers University where she worked in the Library of Science and Medicine on Busch Campus. She retired in 1998. She was a member of the Rutgers Silver Knights retiree club, former member of the Cedar Hill Women’s Club, former member of the Cedar Hill Swim Club, an avid Rutgers University Football fan. She enjoyed playing tennis and in her free time volunteered at the Children’s Hospital in New Brunswick doing internal transport. She also enjoyed Rutgers football and tailgating, the Yankees, and traveling and hanging out with Tony.

She was predeceased by her siblings Charles and Frank Triscritti and Anna Mae Vastano.

She is survived by her husband of 66 years Anthony LaTorre of Somerset and their children Anthony and his wife Judy of Newtown, PA, James and his wife Nancy of Potomac, MD, John of Bucks County, PA, and Barbara of Montclair. Mrs. LaTorre is also survived by her grandchildren Jessica, Matthew, Mollie, Chloe and Elena.

Visiting will be held on Friday November 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset. Services will begin at the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Saturday November 28 followed by a 10 AM funeral mass at St. Matthias Church in Somerset.

Committal services will follow mass at Resurrection Mausoleum in Piscataway.

Please consider a contribution in Mrs. LaTorre’s name to The Children’s Specialized Hospital in Mountainside at https://www.childrens-specialized.org/



