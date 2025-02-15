Life Story: Rose Marie Caputo, 83; Founding Member Of Multiple Myeloma Support Group

Rose Marie (Arioso) Caputo, 83, of Somerset, passed away peacefully at Overlook Medical Center, Summit, on February 10, after surviving multiple myeloma for 24 years.

Born on November 4, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, Rose Marie was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Sepulveres) Arioso. She grew up in Brooklyn before raising her own family with husband, Michael, on Staten Island before moving to New Jersey in 1999.

Rose Marie graduated from Bay Ridge High School in Brooklyn and worked at Bankers Trust, where she had the opportunity to work on a computer when they were first introduced for banking. She later worked as a faculty secretary for the College of Business on the Staten Island campus of St. John’s University for over 20 years and attended classes at St. John’s while working there.

She played in a softball league on a team called “No Names” and was an avid bowler. She coached her daughter’s softball teams for many years, was a girl scout troop leader, and was known to countless neighborhood kids and friends of her children as “Mom” or “Mrs. C.” She was also a founding member of the Central New Jersey Multiple Myeloma Support Group.

Rose Marie had a deep love of family, children and animals, and looked forward each year to her family’s annual vacations, especially to Walt Disney World. She loved to cook for her family and bake with her children and grandchildren, especially at Christmas. She also loved to play Rummikub with her grandchildren and often cheered them on at softball, soccer and hockey games, dance recitals, robotics competitions, and her grandsons’ Eagle Scout ceremonies. A fan since childhood, she could often be seen rooting for her beloved Yankees and future generations will carry on that tradition. Animals of all kinds brought much joy to Rose Marie. She spent many hours watching the birds, squirrels and the herd of deer that were attracted to her yard by the food she would throw to them each day. She loved to cuddle with the family dogs over the years, Milo, Toby, Cody, Loki, and Chip.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Michael; her three children, Michael and wife, Laura, Joanne, and Peter and former wife, Kelly Arcidiacono; her brother-in law, Anthony Imperato; and her brother, Joseph Arioso, and his wife, Annette. Rose Marie also leaves behind five grandchildren: Katie, Joshua, Courtney, Matthew and Hailey, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family, and friends. Rose Marie was predeceased by her brother, Bartholomew Arioso and his wife, Margo, and very recently by her beloved sister, Nancy Imperato.

A Memorial Gathering will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. February 21 at Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset.

A eulogy will be offered at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

The Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a..m. at St. Joseph’s RC Church, 34 Yorktown Road, Hillsborough.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Rose Marie’s favorite charity, the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the International Myeloma Foundation, Miracles for Myeloma 5K Central New Jersey Support Team, https://fundraise.myeloma.org/team/638222.

Arrangements have been entrusted to The Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ 08873.

