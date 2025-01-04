Life Story: Robert Hosh, 84; US Army Veteran

Robert Hosh passed away on December 24 at the New Jersey Veteran’s Memorial Home in Menlo Park. He was 84 years old.

Mr. Hosh was born in Livingston, Louisiana. He was raised in Louisiana and Michigan then enlisted in the Unites States Army. He served our country faithfully before being honorably discharged.

He received an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan and a Master’s Degree from Columbia University. He lived for a time in the Fords section of Woodbridge prior to moving to Somerset nine years ago. He retired from Rutgers University as Supervisor of Government Documents in the Rutgers Library.

He had a deep interest in mycology and the cultivation of mushrooms. He also was fascinated by his Hungarian heritage and studied Hungarian history, language and culture. He enjoyed listening to opera and cooking gourmet meals.

Mr. Hosh was predeceased by his parents, John and Rosa Hosh. He was also predeceased by his siblings, John Southworth, Rosemary Bankston, and Lenora Strom.

He is survived by his children, nieces, and nephews, and his many friends and colleagues.

A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. January 9 at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran Cemetery in Wrightstown.

