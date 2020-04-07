Life Story: Richard Feinberg, 91; World War II Veteran

Richard Feinberg 91, of Somerset, succumbed to the coronavirus on April 6.

Richard was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 27, 1928, and moved to Somerset in 1961.

Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol, daughters, April Feinberg of Monmouth Junction, Susan Hope of New York, NY, Kim DiBuono and her husband Allen DiBuono of Mount Airy, MD, his grandson, Jake DiBuono and granddaughter, Jeri DiBuono.

Richard was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He was pre-deceased by his parents Irving Feinberg and Hilda Bimstein.

He was a WWII veteran and received the World War II Victory Medal. He joined the army at the age of 17. He studied anthropology at UCLA.

Richard was a commercial real estate broker until retiring in 1990. He was a member of the Canal Walk Veterans Club and enjoyed attending the Sunday Cinema at Canal Walk. Richard loved movies, boating, traveling and spending time with his family.

He was a car enthusiast and a historian. He especially loved sharing his knowledge of automobiles and history with his family and close friends. In his later years he enjoyed watching sports with his wife Carol and their good friend Marion.

A special thank you to the people at Parker Home at Landing Lane, New Brunswick, NJ for their loving care and support during his final days.



