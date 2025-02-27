Life Story: Raymond Osborne, 88; Was Educator

Raymond Osborne, 88, died on February 25 in Bethlehem PA.

Born in Franklin, Mr. Osborne lived for 50 years in Somerset before moving to Atria Bethlehem in 2022.

Mr. Osborne began his career as a teacher at North Hunterdon Regional High School in Annandale and Montclair High School in Montclair. He spent most of his career working for AT&T, beginning in 1970 as a member of technical staff at Bell Telephone Laboratories in Piscataway, working in media-based instruction. In 1980, he became a producer/director for Corporate Television in the Public Relations Department of AT&T. In 1985, he transferred to the Corporate Education Center in Hopewell as a Senior Educational Technologist to work in distance learning and other media-based instruction. He was the author of several articles about utilizing media and spoke at numerous corporate forums. He was an Information Development Consultant for Lucent Technologies until he retired in 2001.

A graduate of Montclair State Teacher’s College in Upper Montclair, Mr. Osborne did graduate study at Syracuse University and Montclair State College, earning an MA in Administration and Supervision from Montclair State College.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Japan with the Army Intelligence section and with the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service.

Mr. Osborne was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church in South Bound Brook. He was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister in that church. In addition, he taught in and coordinated the religious education program there for 14 years. He also was a member of the Diocese of Metuchen Festival Choir. In 2006, he received the Regina Nostra Award for Outstanding Service to the Diocese of Metuchen.

He enjoyed reading about history and film making and enjoyed listening to classical music and operas. Mr. Osborne was a member of the Franklin Township Senior Citizens Club and served as its treasurer for seven years. He also was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Keiko Nakata Osborne, and three children: Michael and Sue Osborne of Bethlehem, PA, David and Cheryl Osborne of Fairfax, VA, and Christine Osborne of Oakland, CA. He is survived by six grandchildren: Ben, Aidan, Evan, and Ella of Fairfax, VA and Natalie and Jack of Bethlehem, PA and his sister, Mrs. Madelyn Taylor of Pass Christian, Mississippi.

A viewing will be held at Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset from 2-3:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. March 4.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church in South Bound Brook at 11 a.m. March 5.

Graveside Committal Services will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.

On behalf of the family, donations in Lieu of flowers can be made to the American Heart Association, https://www.heart.org/?form=FUNELYZXFBW

