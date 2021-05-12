Life Story: Patricia L. Seremi, 69; Longtime Township Resident

Patricia Passed on to be with our Lord Jesus Christ Eternally on May 9.

Patricia was born on February 20, 1952 to Robert and Florence Mc Mickle, and resided in Carteret. She was a graduate of Carteret High School and attended Berkley College where she graduated in Secretarial and Administrative duties.

She served as an Administrative Property Assistant for Jacobsen, Goldfarb and Tanzman and was also a Legal Secretary for Pucillo and Pucillo Law Firm in Somerville. She also worked as an Administrative Assistant for E Tech Electric.

After her marriage to Robert Seremi in 1992 she resided in Somerset where she enjoyed her home with her Springer Spaniel, Freckles and all of the nature and the beautiful home she created.

She was predeceased by her fathe,r Robert Mc Mickle and mother Florence (Carroll) Mc Mickle. She was also predeceased by her brothers Dennis and Robert Mc Mickle, niece Kimmie and nephew Brian.

She leaves behind her loving husband Robert L. Seremi and sisters-in-law Nancy Dwyer Mc Mickle, Janey Dwyer Shanely, Melinda Ann Seremi and Patricia Louise Seremi. She is also survived by her brothers-in-law Jimmy Dwyer and Richard Beberman, nephews Dennis Mc Mickle Jr., Sean Shanely, Jimmy Dwyer Jr., Sean Mc Mickle, Robbie Mc Mickle Jr., and Benjamin Beberman and nieces Ashly and Heather and their husbands and her uncle Robert Balog and aunt Barbara Balog.

No words can fully express our loss to such a virtuous beautiful soul.

Visiting will be held from 9-11 AM on Saturday May 15, 2021 at the Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset. Graveside services follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Somerset.



