Life Story: Mrs. Mary Ann Hrapsky, 88; Cherished Family

Mrs. Mary Ann Hrapsky (Warga) passed away on May 15 at her home in Somerset with her devoted family by her side. She was 88 years old.

Mary Ann was born November 21, 1936 in Somerville to the late George Warga and Mary Raio (Moore) and raised in Edison.

She graduated from St. Peter’s High School in 1955 and married the following year. She and her husband Stephen settled in Somerset where they raised their growing family.

Mary Ann was devoted to her family. She took pride in cooking Sunday and holiday meals so everyone could be together. She was so proud of her children and grandchildren and cherished the phone calls and visits from each of them.

She was employed for many years as a cashier at the Foodtown on Easton Avenue in Somerset before she retired.

Mrs. Hrapsky was predeceased by her husband Stephen in 2018. She was also predeceased by her stepfather Albert Raio, brother George “Bud” Warga, and her grandson Robert Hrapsky Jr.

She is survived by her children, Stephen (Theresa) Hrapsky, Robert (Nereida) Hrapsky, John (Susan) Hrapsky and Ann Marie Hrapsky. She is also survived by her siblings, Albert Raio and Frances Briggs, her five grandchildren, one step-grandchild and two step-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held privately at the request of the family.

